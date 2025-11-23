Andrei Svechnikov To Play In Career Game 500

Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov will play in his 500th career game tonight against the Buffalo Sabres.

The 2018 second overall pick was a big part of the Hurricanes turn around in that 2018-19 season when they ended their decade long playoff drought and he continues to be an important part of the team today.

"We've watched him grow up," said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour, who became the team's head coach the same year Svechnikov was drafted. "A special kind of bond I think we have. I was here when he first got here and seen him grow."

The 25-year-old Russian winger has collected 158 goals and 376 points throughout the regular season, the fourth most by a Hurricanes player in their first 500 games.

He's also tied for tenth in franchise history for assists and seventh for game-winning goals with 29.

The talented forward brings a creative offensive game as he can both be a playmaker and score some pretty nice goals.

I mean, who could forget him scoring the NHL's first ever lacrosse move?

Svech has also been a steady playoff performer as well, with 23 goals and 48 points in 66 career postseason games, and led the team in scoring in the most recent run.

As a rookie, Svechnikov scored 20 goals, all at even strength, and he's reached that 20-goal marker in five of his first seven seasons.

He's a physical beast who's laid his fair share of big hits and currently sits fourth in team history in hits with 995.

The power forward has had his fair share of injury struggles though and had some ups and downs in terms of consistency, but when he's on his game, there's very few players more impactful.

"I think he's really starting to come into his own now this year, the way I've seen it the last 10 games or so," Brind'Amour said. "He is a very impactful player. He knows he can dominate the game. The confidence with that, he just has to keep being consistent with it and that's where he's fought it a little bit. It's not about scoring every night, it's about being impactful and that's the kind of player he is."

Congrats to Svech on the milestone!

