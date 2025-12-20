Brandon Bussi Has Potential Shutout Snubbed Due To Cheapshot

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Brandon Bussi was well on his way to his second career shutout and first against his former team, but it was snubbed as a result of a cheapshot.

Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand scored to snap the shutout, with Bussi down and out of position.

But how did Bussi get there? Well seconds before his goal, Marchand whacked Bussi right in the groin causing him to fall to the ice.

It was a cheap and scummy play from a player who's well known for his on-ice antics.

For as talented as Marchand is, he's equally as good at toeing the line trying to find any way to give his team an edge.

Carolina could have probably challenged the play for goaltender interference, but with the way those things go, it probably seemed like a safer bet to try and keep a two-goal lead then perhaps hand Florida a power play.

However, the Canes would end up allowing two goals at 6v5 and eventually lose in the shootout, so this missed call/challenge looms large looking back.

Either way though, Marchand will more than likely have to pay a fine or face a suspension tomorrow for that cheapshot.