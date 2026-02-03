Carolina Hurricanes vs. Ottawa Senators: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 56 (34-15-6)
When - 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 3
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to finish out their last home game before the Olympic break with a win as they host the Ottawa Senators.
The Canes had a good bounce back overtime win on Sunday, defeating the LA Kings 3-2, and now have points in eight straight games.
Ottawa faced off against the Pittsburgh Penguins last night and so Carolina will get to face perhaps a more fatigued team.
The last time these two teams met, the Senators dominated the shot share and had the better chances, but goaltending told the story as Brandon Bussi stoned Ottawa while James Reimer let in a few softies.
Will tonight tell the same story?
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Eric Robinson (UBI), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip), Charles Alexis Legault (hand)
Drake Batherson - Tim Stutzle - Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk - Dylan Cozens - Ridly Greig
Nick Cousins - Shane Pinto - Michael Amadio
Stephen Halliday - Lars Eller - Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson - Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot - Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven - Jordan Spence
James Reimer
Linus Ullmark
Injuries and Scratches: Nikolas Matinpalo, David Perron (hernia)
