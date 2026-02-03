Logo
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Ottawa Senators: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Ryan Henkel
14h
Updated at Feb 3, 2026, 22:41
Canes aim for home win before break. Will goaltending again decide fate against a potentially weary Senators squad?

What - Game 56 (34-15-6)
When - 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 3
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to finish out their last home game before the Olympic break with a win as they host the Ottawa Senators.

The Canes had a good bounce back overtime win on Sunday, defeating the LA Kings 3-2, and now have points in eight straight games.

Ottawa faced off against the Pittsburgh Penguins last night and so Carolina will get to face perhaps a more fatigued team.

The last time these two teams met, the Senators dominated the shot share and had the better chances, but goaltending told the story as Brandon Bussi stoned Ottawa while James Reimer let in a few softies.

Will tonight tell the same story?

Streaks

  • Shayne Gostisbehere (3g, 3a) and Jordan Staal (2g, 1a) have points in three straight games.
  • Sebastian Aho (2g) has goals in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

  • Taylor Hall is four goals away from 300 career goals.
  • Jordan Staal is four assists away from 300 career assists.

Game Notes

  • Carolina is 1-0-0 against Ottawa this season, having won 4-1 on Jan. 24 in Canada.
  • Sebastian Aho (8g, 23pts in 23gp) and Nikolaj Ehlers (12g, 28pts in 24gp) are point-per-game players for their careers against the Senators.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

  • Brandon Bussi: 21-3-1; 0.906 Sv%; 2.21 GAA
  • James Reimer: 2-2-1; 0.874 Sv%; 3.05 GAA

Leading Scorers

  • Goals - Seth Jarvis (23) / Tim Stutzle (25)
  • Points - Sebastian Aho (54) / Tim Stutzle (57)

Power Play

  • Carolina - 21.6% (13th)
  • Ottawa - 23.2% (9th)

Penalty Kill

  • Carolina - 81.3% (10th)
  • Ottawa - 73% (30th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin

Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen

Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Eric Robinson (UBI), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip), Charles Alexis Legault (hand)

Senators Projected Lineup

Drake Batherson - Tim Stutzle - Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk - Dylan Cozens - Ridly Greig
Nick Cousins - Shane Pinto - Michael Amadio
Stephen Halliday - Lars Eller - Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson - Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot - Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven - Jordan Spence

James Reimer
Linus Ullmark

Injuries and Scratches: Nikolas Matinpalo, David Perron (hernia)

Topics:Latest News