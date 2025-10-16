Dmitry Orlov Ready To Embark On New Chapter With The Sharks

Dmitry Orlov played two seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes before signing a two-year, $13 million contract with the San Jose Sharks.

In 158 games with the Hurricanes, Orlov recorded 12 goals, 42 assists, and 54 points, while averaging 18:36 minutes per game.

The 34-year-old played his former team for the first time on Tuesday night. He expressed that while he is thankful for all the relationships he made in Carolina, he’s fully ready to embark on this next chapter with the Sharks.

“It’s no friends on the ice, but off-ice, we’re all good,” Orlov said. “It was a good two years. It didn’t work out…We move on.”

“You leave your soul to the team you play for,” Orlov said. “So right now, it’s a new chapter in my life with a new team.”

The Hurricanes defeated the Sharks 5-1.