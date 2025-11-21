    • Powered by Roundtable

    Hurricanes Defenseman Jalen Chatfield Activated Off IR; Expected To Play Against Winnipeg

    Ryan Henkel
    Nov 21, 2025, 21:18
    Ryan Henkel
    Ryan Henkel
    Ryan Henkel
    Ryan Henkel

    Hurricanes Defenseman Jalen Chatfield Activated Off IR; Expected To Play Against Winnipeg

    Ryan Henkel
    Nov 21, 2025, 21:18
    Ryan Henkel
    Nov 21, 2025, 21:18
    Updated at: Nov 21, 2025, 21:21

    Defenseman returns from injury, injecting energy into the blueline as the Hurricanes face Winnipeg tonight.

    The Carolina Hurricanes have activated defenseman Jalen Chatfield off of injured reserve ahead of their 8 p.m. showdown against the Winnipeg Jets.

    Chatfield, 29, has missed the team's last seven games after dealing with the aftermath of a headshot delivered by Minnesota Wild forward Tyler Pitlick on Nov. 6.

    Before that, the right-handed blueliner had three points in 13 games, playing north of 20 minutes a night for Carolina.

    Chatfield's absence was certainly one felt on the Hurricanes' blueline, so getting him back in the lineup could be a big boost for a team already without its number one defenseman in Jaccob Slavin.

    Recent Articles

    A True Leader Through and Through: What Teammates, Organization Have To Say About Carolina Hurricanes Captain Jordan Staal

    Bringing the Boom: Alexander Nikishin Just Scratching The Surface

    'Just A Very Special Player': Seth Jarvis' Versatility, Talent Make Him Surefire Bet For Team Canada

    New Look, Same Swagger: Nikolaj Ehlers Fitting In Perfectly With Carolina Hurricanes

    Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky Provides Update On Hurricanes Star Defenseman Jaccob Slavin

    Hurricanes Defenseman Out Three To Four Months Following Hand Surgery

    Image

    Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.

    For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.