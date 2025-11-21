Hurricanes Defenseman Jalen Chatfield Activated Off IR; Expected To Play Against Winnipeg

The Carolina Hurricanes have activated defenseman Jalen Chatfield off of injured reserve ahead of their 8 p.m. showdown against the Winnipeg Jets.

Chatfield, 29, has missed the team's last seven games after dealing with the aftermath of a headshot delivered by Minnesota Wild forward Tyler Pitlick on Nov. 6.

Before that, the right-handed blueliner had three points in 13 games, playing north of 20 minutes a night for Carolina.

Chatfield's absence was certainly one felt on the Hurricanes' blueline, so getting him back in the lineup could be a big boost for a team already without its number one defenseman in Jaccob Slavin.

