Hurricanes Defenseman Jalen Chatfield Returns To The Ice

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jalen Chatfield was back on the ice this morning for the first time since absorbing a headshot from Minnesota Wild forward Tyler Pitlick just over a week ago.

The Hurricanes did not hold an official practice on Sunday, but injured players and goalies had the opportunity to skate before the team's flight and Chatfield joined goalies Pyotr Kochetkov and Brandon Bussi out on the ice at Invisalign Arena.

The 29-year-old blueliner has missed the team's last five games after entering concussion protocol and being placed on IR, but is now eligible to return whenever he's ready to go.

The Canes are certainly missing Chatfield's presence on the blueline as the speedy, two-way defender was averaging nearly 20 minutes a night when he was in the lineup.

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour was not sure following Saturday's game, if they'd be able to get any of their injured players back for the road trip, but certainly this is a good sign regardless.

"I don't even want to say anymore," Brind'Amour said. "I was hopeful for a long time with some injuries and it's just not happening, so I don't know."

The Hurricanes flew out Sunday afternoon for a four-game road trip that starts in Boston, and while there's been no confirmation on whether or not Chatfield traveled with the team, he could still join the team at any point of the trip without any roster moves having to be made.

