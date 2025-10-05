Hurricanes Place Goaltender Cayden Primeau On Waivers, Claim Goalie Brandon Bussi From Panthers

The Carolina Hurricanes have made a pair of of waiver wire moves, placing goaltender Cayden Primeau on waiver for the purpose of reassignment to the Chicago Wolves of the AHL, while also claiming goalie Brandon Bussi off of waivers from the Florida Panthers.

The Hurricanes acquired Primeau this summer from the Montreal Canadiens for a seventh-round pick. He appeared in two preseason games and posted a 0.900 save percentage.

Bussi, 27, has played four seasons in the AHL after a three-year career with Western Michigan in the NCAA.

In 111 AHL appearances, the New York native has a 0.915 save percentage with eight shutouts.

He appeared in one preseason game this year, posting a 0.895 save percentage.

One would have to think that Bussi's claim is merely to give the Canes some security should Primeau not make it through waivers.

