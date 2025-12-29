Hurricanes Recall Gavin Bayreuther In Response To Game-Time Decisions On The Blueline

The Carolina Hurricanes have recalled defenseman Gavin Bayreuther from the Chicago Wolves of the AHL in response to a few potential game-time decisions.

The Canes have a couple of question marks on the blueline for tonight's game against the New York Rangers, including both K'Andre Miller and Shayne Gostisbehere are dealing with ailments.

"We have a couple of guys who are questionable for tonight," Brind'Amour said. "We have a lot of moving parts there."

The team is already without number one defenseman Jaccob Slavin, so it looks like they're going to again be tested if someone else can't go tonight.

"This is kind of unprecedented stuff," Brind'Amour said. "We went a couple years where we didn't have our D get any injury. We were pretty lucky then, but now it's been all year."

Despite all these injuries though, the Canes still sit at the top of the Eastern Conference and have managed to find ways to collect wins night after night.

"It's a testament to the guys who are playing every night," Brind'Amour said. "They're battling through their stuff and they've just been figuring it out. They're playing in situations that we never though they'd be playing in, but we don't have a choice and they've done a great job. That's going to have to continue."

Bayreuther, 31, has appeared in 24 games with the Wolves so far this season and has four goals and 13 points in that span.

He's been a steady force for the young blueline and has 122 games of NHL experience under his belt from 2019-2023.

If he plays tonight, he'll be the 11th different player to suit up on the Hurricanes' blueline this season.

