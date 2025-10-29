Top Blueliner Shayne Gostisbehere Departs Game With New Injury

Shayne Gostisbehere just cannot catch a break.

The Carolina Hurricanes defenseman returned from a lower-body injury on Tuesday after missing three (practically four) games, however, his return to play was short-lived as the blueliner played just one period before once again being ruled out.

The 31-year-old defenseman logged just 7:19 of game time against the Vegas Golden Knights, and while he finished out the first period, he did not return after that.

After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said that Gostisbehere was dealing with a new injury in his midsection.

" He just felt something in his midsection area and he had to come out," Brind'Amour said. "That's tough."

Just how big of a blow Gostisbehere's absence will be cannot be understated either as the blueliner was playing some of the best hockey amongst the league before getting injured.

On top of being the Hurricanes' top power play quarterback, he had produced seven points in the team's first four games and was dominating alongside Alexander Nikishin.

Without the veteran, the Canes are going to have to continue to rely on a plethora of rookie defenders as the injury bug continues to plague the team.

'There's No Moral Victories In Hockey': Rod Brind'Amour, Jalen Chatfield, Jordan Staal, Jordan Martinook On Defensive Injuries, Late Collapse

Hurricanes' late collapse cost them against Vegas. Poor decisions and defensive struggles led to a 6-3 defeat. Hear from Brind'Amour and players.

