Jaccob Slavin Sheds Non-Contact Jersey As Hurricanes Near Full Health

The Carolina Hurricanes welcomed another spot of good news on Thursday as defenseman Jaccob Slavin took to the ice without a yellow, non-contact jersey for the first time since the opening of training camp.

Slavin had been absent for the majority of camp before returning last week in the yellow, non-contact jersey.

The Canes had three players enter camp with "non-contact" status: Slavin, Mark Jankowski and K'Andre Miller, but all three have since shed them for the regular ones.

It bodes well for the Hurricanes who look to be one of the favorites in the Eastern Conference this season.

If the team can stay healthy, it will be a big blessing for the squad.

Recent Articles

Hurricanes Massively Trim Down Training Camp Roster

Logan Stankoven Starting At Center To Open Hurricanes Training Camp

Cayden Primeau Excited About New Opportunity With Father's Former Team In Carolina

Olympic Aspirations, New Teammates and Rising Stardom: A Q&A With Seth Jarvis

Mike Reilly Provides Hurricanes With The Veteran Blueline Depth They Lacked Last Season

Givani Smith Making Most Of PTO Opportunity In Carolina

'He's Getting By Now On Just Pure Talent': Communication Still Area Of Concern For Hurricanes Coaching Staff, Rookie Blueliner Alexander Nikishin

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.