Top Defenseman Jaccob Slavin Being Evaluated After Missing End Of Game Saturday

The Carolina Hurricanes won an emotional roller coaster of a game on Saturday, defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 in overtime.

However, the Canes might have been dealt a tough blow in the contest as now the status of top blueliner Jaccob Slavin is up in the air.

Slavin missed a few shifts late in the third period and then did not play at all in the overtime period.

After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour confirmed that Slavin was getting checked out, but that the team wouldn't have an update on him until Monday.

"He came up a little gimpy," Brind'Amour said. "Hopefully it's nothing."

There was no definitive play where he potentially got shaken up, but he kept taking spins on the ice during stoppages, flexing his right leg.

Slavin missed the entire preseason and a good chunk of training camp as he was recovering from an undisclosed injury, but he was sporting a brace on his right knee over the summer.

The 30-year-old defenseman is the Canes' top defender and one who not only commands a ton of minutes, but also helps the Hurricanes control the matchup battles against top competition.

And with a two-week, six-game road trip coming up, Slavin missing any amount of time will not bode well for the time.

