Tyson Jost Claimed Off Waivers By Nashville Predators

Tyson Jost is no longer a member of the Carolina Hurricanes organization as the forward has been claimed off of waivers by the Nashville Predators.

Jost, 27, spent last season with the organization after signing a one-year deal in the summer of 2024.

Jost split time that year between the Chicago Wolves of the AHL, where he started the season, and the Hurricanes, where he ended up appearing in 39 games, registering four goals and nine points in that span.

The versatile forward played center as well as on both wings and was a great depth piece for the Canes.

He signed a one-year extension to remain with Carolina this summer, but after going on waivers yesterday, he'll now be moving on to his fifth organization.

Recent Articles

Carolina Hurricanes Ranked As 15th Most Valuable NHL Franchise

The most recent Sportico franchise valuations have just dropped and the Carolina Hurricanes have skyrocketed up the rankings.

Hurricanes Massively Trim Down Training Camp Roster

Logan Stankoven Starting At Center To Open Hurricanes Training Camp

Cayden Primeau Excited About New Opportunity With Father's Former Team In Carolina

Olympic Aspirations, New Teammates and Rising Stardom: A Q&A With Seth Jarvis

Mike Reilly Provides Hurricanes With The Veteran Blueline Depth They Lacked Last Season

Givani Smith Making Most Of PTO Opportunity In Carolina

'He's Getting By Now On Just Pure Talent': Communication Still Area Of Concern For Hurricanes Coaching Staff, Rookie Blueliner Alexander Nikishin

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.