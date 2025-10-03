From the Rink to the Screen: Seth Jarvis Opens Up About Mental Health, Roots and More In Faceoff: Inside the NHL Debut

When Seth Jarvis was skating as a kid at his hometown rink in Winnipeg, he dreamed of playing in the NHL, Game 7s and raising a Stanley Cup.

Never in his wildest dreams though did he think he was going to be a reality TV star, but thanks to season two of Prime Video's Faceoff: Inside the NHL series, Jarvis is becoming just that.

Jarvis is one of a variety of NHL stars that are featured on the second season of the critically acclaimed documentary series.

"I thought it would be cool,' Jarvis said about being approached to be in the series. "I didn't see the other season, but I know it went well, so I thought it would be something cool to experience and it definitely was.

"You don't get approached very often to do something like this so I thought I might as well try it."

The Carolina Hurricanes star was followed around by a camera crew for most of the 2024-25 season, filming in Jarvis' hometown, Raleigh and also at the 4 Nations Face Off and the playoffs.

The public will be able to watch the series starting Oct. 3, but the Hurricanes did however host a special premiere of Jarvis' episode at The Local for select season ticket members, one day before the official release of the series on Amazon's Prime Video.

"It's cool that there's that much interest in it and I hope they enjoyed it," Jarvis said.

The series presented the rising star an opportunity to tell his story, show his roots, while also staying true to his authentic self.

"Everything in there is all me," Jarvis said. "It's all natural."

The great thing about Jarvis too if you've gotten to know him, is that he hasn't strayed away from who he is even as his popularity grows.

"There's a little bit more attention now, but what got me to that point was being myself," Jarvis said. "It was just easy to just go in front of the camera and shoot the shit with everybody.

"Everywhere I've been, everyone's let me be myself. Obviously you get more comfortable the longer you stay places, so it's gradually gotten more and more outrageous a little bit. Just being myself and whatever happens, happens."

That true self shines in the episode and it'll be a big reason too that he only grows more and more likeable around the league, as it's probably impossible for Hurricanes fans to like him any more than they already do.

But did he get a chance to watch it himself?

"I don't really like watching myself on video, so that was weird, but it was cool how it all came together,' Jarvis said. "It was fun to see what other people said, like my brother, and stuff. It turned out well."

Not only did the Canes host a watch party, but Jarvis also made an appearance at The Local and did a short Q&A with play-by-play broadcaster Mike Maniscalco before the showing.



Here's some of the best parts from that conversation:



Best part of having a camera crew falling him all season?



Jarvis gave a candid response, stating, "I don't know if there is a best part," but he did say that having his brother and skills coach, Kayden, featured so much meant a lot to him.



The worst part though?



"Having a camera crew follow me around all season."



How did your teammates feel?



"They definitely took their shots, but I don't know how much of that made it into the show"



And Rod?



"He definitely kicked them out of the room a few times."



Are you afraid you'll get chirped by opponents for doing this?



"No one can say anything that I haven't said to myself."



Did you make any changes?



Jarvis said that while he had the chance to make any changes, he didn't.



Any nap content?



The crew did film him napping for about 45 minutes, but that also didn't make the final cut.



The most embarrassing part?

Jarvis stated that the full-sized, six-foot tall poster of Sidney Crosby on his childhood bedroom door was definitely something he wish wasn't captured.



"I form a relationship with him [at 4 Nations] and then I go home, go to sleep and then there he is."



"I play him four times a year. You want to hate him a little bit, but I've idolized him since I was four."



Do you plan on sitting down and watching the whole series yourself?



"No."



What reality TV show is next for you?



"Love Island. I think I could have fun on Love Island."

Overall, the episode was a nice glimpse into the head of a rising NHL star.

Jarvis talks about his roots and is open and candid about his struggles with confidence and mental health and how it has impacted him.

He opens up about his heartbreak from being cut from the World Juniors Team but also then the jubilation of winning gold as the youngest member of Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

We also see a bit into the Mikko Rantanen debacle from trading for to trading away, but probably not as much as many fans had expected. It's a relatively minor part of the narrative, which is focused primarily around Jarvis.

The best part from those scenes really to me was Jesperi Kotkaniemi simply saying, "Is this our fault?" as the two see the trade news break while on the golf course. Quite humorous.

The episode had a more serious tone than I expected, but it's nice to see that more mature side of Jarvis too that many haven't had the opportunity to experience.

And don't worry, there's plenty of silly Jarvy moments that were captured in the show.

Be sure to check out the full episode and series on Prime Video.

"Hope you enjoy it, don't make fun of me after it," Jarvis said.

