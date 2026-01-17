Nikolaj Ehlers Scores First Hat Trick With New Squad

Nikolaj Ehlers has really found his stride as of late with the Carolina Hurricanes.
The 29-year-old winger is in his first year with the Hurricanes after signing a six-year deal this past offseason.
After 10 years with a different team, it was probably going to take some time for the Danish forward to find his game again, but there's really been no noticeable dip in Ehlers' play.
Even when he wasn't getting on the scoresheet (no points in his first five games, no goals in his first 11), you could see the individual talent popping up all over the ice.
Now, the production is matching his play.
After 48 games, Ehlers is second on the team in total points with 38.
He leads the team in power play production too with 15 points and he just registered his first hat trick with Carolina in a 9-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Friday.
"It felt fantastic, of course," Ehlers said. "To be able to do that at home as well, makes it even more special. I think we played a great game tonight and we were able to capitalize on our chances."
Ehlers scored the Canes' opening goal, a goal on a 5-on-3, then capped his night off late in the third period.
Ehlers has been effective on most any line he's been on and his power play production has been a big piece of the team's rejuvenated special teams play.
