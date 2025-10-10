Taylor Hall Scores First Goal of Carolina Hurricanes' 2025-26 Season

The Carolina Hurricanes came out of the gates jumping to open up their 2025-26 season and it didn't take them long before they found themselves on the board.

Taylor Hall was the first of the Canes to score this year as he redirected a Shayne Gostisbehere blast in past Jacob Markstrom to give his team a 1-0 lead over the New Jersey Devils in Thursday's season opener at Lenovo Center.

Hall, who's skating on the fourth line with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Eric Robinson, look to be a potent trio for Carolina and one that can potentially take advantage of potential mismatches as the season goes along.