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Blackhawks Vs Jets: Projected Lineup, How To Watch, & More Ahead Of Game 20

Blackhawks Vs Jets: Projected Lineup, How To Watch, & More Ahead Of Game 20

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Vinnie Parise
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Nov 14, 2026 11:00 AM

The Chicago Blackhawks will take on the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at the United Center.

The Chicago Blackhawks (5-13-1) are coming off a big overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres two nights prior. They were down 2-1 going into the third period and found a way to win a hockey game. During the second intermission, according to Frank Nazar, they had a plan to come out strong and win. 

"We came into the third period down a goal, and we said to everyone that we had to come out with this win," Nazar said. "We worked hard, and we earned it." 

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This team lacks a lot of things, but they don’t lack character. They believe in themselves, and their willingness to get better speaks to who they are as people. Are they going to rattle off enough wins now to get back in the race? Unlikely. However, their goal of continuing to improve is very much still on the table. 

Scouting Winnipeg

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The Winnipeg Jets (9-8-3) are a very interesting team right now. They are currently on a 5-game winning streak but are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. It’s been as up-and-down a season as you can have in the NHL. 

The Jets were one of the league’s most talked-about teams at the start of the season because of Connor Hellebuyck’s holdout. They have since traded him to the New Jersey Devils and completely moved on. 

Chicago’s season series with Winnipeg is a bit of a schedule quirk. The Jets have already been to the United Center once this year. The Blackhawks beat them 4-3 on October 15th. They will then play two games in Winnipeg on November 30th and December 10th. Before the holidays, they will already be through with seeing each other. 

The team that came to the United Center and lost a month ago is drastically different. The Hellebuyck cloud no longer hangs over their head, and their best players are playing like their best players. 

Connor - Scheifele - Vilardi

Perfetti - Yager - Mercer

Iafallo - Lowry - Bjorck

Koepke - Barron - Rosen

Morrissey - DeMelo

Samberg - Pionk

Ferraro - Bauer

Skinner

Daws

Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor are the stars up front, but the newly acquired Dawson Mercer, along with Cole Perfetti, Alex Iafaklo, and captain Adam Lowry, help provide great depth. Viggo Bjorck, who is a close friend of Blackhawks forward Anton Frondell, was their 8th overall pick in 2026. He has been coming on strong lately, but is still searching for his first career NHL goal. 

On defense, everything starts and ends with Josh Morrissey, who was not available when these two teams met in October. He has game-changing abilities, and he has made a clear difference since his return. 

In net, the Jets will run out one of Jeff Skinner or Nico Daws. In a tough situation, they’ve played well. If the team in front of them scores goals and defends the way that they have proven they can, whoever starts won’t have a hard time doing their job.  

Projected Lines, Defense Pairs, & Goalie For Chicago

The Blackhawks have been without Bowen Byram for most of this season. The Blackhawks won’t say much other than he’s day-to-day. It also sounds like he will be ready to jump in the lineup right when he’s medically cleared to play. For the last couple of days, Byram has practiced with his teammates in a non-contact sweater. 

Jeff Blashill would not rule him out for this game against the Jets, but he is day-to-day for now. When Byram returns, he'll have time to get his feet under him in the new system. 

Kantserov-Bedard-Bertuzzi

Mangiapane-Frondell-Kane

Moore-Nazar-Donato

Smith-Greene-Greenway

Vlasic-Cole

Del Mastro-Levshunov

Kaiser-Rinzel

Knight

Commesso

If Byram comes in, expect Ethan Del Mastro to come out. Spencer Knight started on Thursday against the Sabres, so we'll see if Drew Commesso gets his first NHL start of the season after starting the year in the AHL with the Rockford IceHogs. 

When Patrick Kane came back ahead of the Buffalo game, Teuvo Teravainen came out for him. Will the latter come back in for someone? That remains to be seen as well. 

Chicago is not holding a morning skate on Saturday ahead of the daytime game, so warmups will clear up some of these decisions. Jeff Blashill will speak at 1 PM as well, which could answer the Byram question, at least. 

Blackhawks Reading

The Chicago Blackhawks may end up with another top-five pick. Based on NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Ranking, the lottery picks may go something like this.
thehockeynews.com2027 NHL Mock Draft: Projecting Lottery Picks Based On NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary RankingsThe Chicago Blackhawks may end up with another top-five pick. Based on NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Ranking, the lottery picks may go something like this.

How To Watch

You can hear the game locally on AM 720 WGN in the Chicagoland area. It can be seen locally on CHSN. Nationally, you can stream it on ESPN+. The puck will drop shortly after 2:30 PM CT. 

Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay up to date on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.

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