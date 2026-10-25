Blackhawks Vs Panthers: Projected Lineup, How To Watch, & More Ahead Of Game 11

These are the lines in the blender once again. The top line of Roman Kantserov, Connor Bedard, and Patrick Kane is back together, but the other three are broken apart. That includes the fourth line, which has steadily been Ryan Greene, with Cole Smith and Jordan Greenway, but Greenway is getting a shot on the second line with Anton Frondell and Tyler Bertuzzi. Andrew Mangiapane will return after being out with an injury. Oliver Moore will be the healthy scratch.