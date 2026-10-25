Blackhawks Vs Panthers: Projected Lineup, How To Watch, & More Ahead Of Game 11

Chicago Blackhawks
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Oct 25, 2026 3:12 PMPublished Oct 25, 2026 3:12 PM
The Chicago Blackhawks will play their 11th game of the season against the Florida Panthers at the United Center.
The Chicago Blackhawks (3-7-0), after two straight losses at the United Center, sit in 31st place. After 10 games, that is far from where they want to be, after the season started with the expectation that they would at least improve.
There is still plenty of runway in the 2026-27 season to get back on track, but they cannot keep dropping games while playing so poorly if they want to come out of it.
The Blackhawks have had a tough strength of schedule so far, and it won’t get any easier from here. Sunday’s matinee game at the United Center will feature the Florida Panthers (5-4-2), who have won 2 of the last 3 Stanley Cups. Injuries played a role in them missing the playoffs entirely last year, but they are looking to have a major bounce-back this season.
Scouting Florida
The Florida Panthers are dealing with more injury trouble this year, with Sasha Barkov, Brad Marchand, and Jacob Markström out. They should all be back at various points, but the Panthers need everyone at full strength if they want to become that Cup-caliber team again.
B Tkachuk - Bennett - M Tkachuk
Vilmanis - Verhaeghe - Reinhart
Eller -Luostarinen - Lundell
Imama -Schwindt - Hathaway
Forsling - Ekblad
Mikkola - Jones
Kulikov - Gudas
Schmid
Black
The Panthers are lethal, even without some of their missing players. Adding Brady Tkachuk to play with his brother Matthew in the off-season makes them a significantly better team. In this one, Sam Bennett will center them, making it one of the NHL's toughest first lines.
Having stars like Carter Verhaeghe, Sam Reinhart, and Anton Lundell behind them makes them even more dangerous. Their top three lines come at you in waves - they're all big and mean.
On defense, Florida is led by their captain, Aaron Ekblad, along with two former Blackhawks, Seth Jones and Gustav Forsling. With Niko Mikkola, it's one of the NHL's most formidable top-fours.
They are a bit weaker in net after Sergei Bobrovsky's departure and Jacob Markstrom's injury, but the team is so strong in front of them that they need to make the saves on shots they can see to win. This being the short-handed version of Florida is scary for the Eastern Conference, knowing they have more elite players coming back.
Projected Lines, Defense Pairs, & Goalie For Chicago
The Blackhawks put their lines in a blender midway through their last game. During Saturday’s practice, they established lines they may use against the Panthers.
Kantserov-Bedard-Kane
Bertuzzi-Frondell-Greenway
Teravainen-Nazar-Donato
Smith-Greene-Mangiapane
Vlasic-Cole
Kaiser-Levshunov
Korchinski-Rinzel
Knight
Soderblom
These are the lines in the blender once again. The top line of Roman Kantserov, Connor Bedard, and Patrick Kane is back together, but the other three are broken apart. That includes the fourth line, which has steadily been Ryan Greene, with Cole Smith and Jordan Greenway, but Greenway is getting a shot on the second line with Anton Frondell and Tyler Bertuzzi. Andrew Mangiapane will return after being out with an injury. Oliver Moore will be the healthy scratch.
Bowen Byram is practicing again, but he is still in a non-contact sweater. Ethan Del Mastro, who has been replacing him, will be out as a healthy scratch. In his spot, Kevin Korchinski is getting a long-awaited game.
After the way the last two games have gone, Jeff Blashill is looking for a spark. We won't know for sure who starts in goal until warmups, although Blashill may say it when he speaks at 12:30. If Spencer Knight starts against his old team, it will be his 6th straight start and 9th out of 11 games.
How To Watch
The game can be heard locally on AM 720 WGN in the Chicagoland area. It can be seen locally on CHSN. Nationally, you can stream it on ESPN+. The puck will drop shortly after 2:00 PM CT.
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