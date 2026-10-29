Blackhawks Vs Red Wings: Projected Lineup, How To Watch, & More Ahead Of Game 13

Chicago Blackhawks
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Oct 29, 2026 6:37 PMPublished Oct 29, 2026 6:37 PM
Updated Oct 30, 2026 12:15 AM
The Chicago Blackhawks will play the Detroit Red Wings in their 13th game of the season.
The Chicago Blackhawks (4-8-0) are in Michigan for a matchup against the Detroit Red Wings (5-4-3). This Original Six rivalry doesn't have the hatred that it did back when they were division rivals, but that doesn't take away from the fact that it's an iconic matchup.
The Blackhawks are back on the road following a 7-game homestand that saw them go 3-4-0. It was a stretch of games that had its ups and downs, but they ended on a high note with a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.
Scouting Detroit
The Detroit Red Wings are back in action following a big win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. The Red Wings tied that game with the goalie out for the extra attacker and then won it in the shootout.
During the morning ahead of the game, Red Wings coach Todd McLellan announced that Dylan Larkin would not play against the Blackhawks. He said that their interim GM, Shawn Horcoff, would address this issue soon. It has since come out that Larkin will not play again until he is traded. He has a 10-team trade list that recently expanded from a 3-team list.
The Red Wings are also without Simon Edvinsson, who is missing due to contract-related issues. To say things are tough for Detroit would be a massive understatement at this time.
DeBrincat - Finnie - Arvidsson
Brandsegg Nygard - Copp -Raymond
Rasmussen - Danielson -Compher
Mazur - Kolesar
Chiarot -Seider
Wallinder - Faulk
Englund - An Johansson
Sandin Pellikka
Gibson
This lineup has some really good players like Alex DeBrincat, Lucas Raymond, and Moritz Seider, among others. However, even with Dylan Larkin, they are still working on building for the future. It's a team that has overachieved so far this year, and it won't be long before they are at the bottom of the Atlantic.
There will certainly be some extra motivation within the group that has stayed with the team through thick and thin. The Blackhawks must be ready for a team that is ready to work. If Chicago doesn't match the intensity that Detroit brings, especially early, they will lose to a team with less talent.
Projected Lines, Defense Pairs, & Goalie For Chicago
It's the dads/mentors' trip for the Chicago Blackhawks for this game in Detroit and the one on Halloween in Boston. You can expect the guys to feel good about themselves as they try to impress whoever it is that they brought with them.
Alex Vlasic was missing from the morning skate. According to the team, he is ill and will be a game-time decision for the game. Bowen Byram skated in a non-contact sweater, meaning he's on the trip but won't dress against the Red Wings.
Teravainen-Bedard-Kantserov
Bertuzzi-Frondell-Donato
Moore-Nazar-Kane
Smith-Greene-Greenway
Kaiser-Levshunov
Del Mastro-Cole
Korchinski-Rinzel
Knight
Spencer Knight will make his 8th straight start for the Blackhawks, and his 11th out of 13 games played. With the long layoff, a lesser opponent, and good numbers in this building, it was expected that Arvid Soderblom would get the nod, but Jeff Blashill will go with his ace.
If Vlasic plays, you can expect him to go in for either Kevin Korchinski or Ethan Del Mastro. If he can't, both of them will play. Wyatt Kaiser has been excellent lately, including scoring the game-winning goal last time out, so he will anchor the top pair with Artom Levshunov if Vlasic can't go.
Teuvo Teravainen was moved up to the top line with Connor Bedard and Roman Kantserov during thier last game against the Kings. That brings Ryan Greene back down to the fourth line, where he is reunited with Jordan Greenway and Cole Smith.
That line with Patrick Kane and Oliver Moore, centered by Frank Nazar, was mighty in their first game together, and now they'll have another chance to build up some chemistry. Kane, who is currently sitting at 899 career assists, will face the Red Wings for the first time since leaving them.
That leaves Anton Frondell in the middle of Tyler Bertuzzi and Ryan Donato. It's been a shutdown line for Chicago, but they've had their chances to score as well. Donato could have 6 goals based on the chances he's been getting recently, but he has nothing to show for it. The big concern would be if he weren't getting chances, but there is belief that he will start capitalizing soon as long as he continues to push the pace.
Vlasic's status will determine how the defense truly lines up, which we will update you on during warmups in this post.
UPDATE: Alex Vlasic did suit up for Chicago. The defensive pairs go:
Vlasic-Cole
Kaiser-Levshunov
Korchinski-Rinzel
How To Watch
The game can be heard locally on AM 720 WGN in the Chicagoland area. It can be seen locally on ESPN+, Hulu, or Disney+. The puck will drop shortly after 6:30 PM CT.
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