Blackhawks Vs Red Wings: Projected Lineup, How To Watch, & More Ahead Of Game 13

That leaves Anton Frondell in the middle of Tyler Bertuzzi and Ryan Donato. It's been a shutdown line for Chicago, but they've had their chances to score as well. Donato could have 6 goals based on the chances he's been getting recently, but he has nothing to show for it. The big concern would be if he weren't getting chances, but there is belief that he will start capitalizing soon as long as he continues to push the pace.