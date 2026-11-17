The fact that the Blackhawks had Toews and Kane at the same time in their prime was incredible for the franchise. Add in Duncan Keith and it's no wonder why they won the Stanley Cup three times in six years. Keith was every bit as important, and he was the third Conn Smythe Trophy winner. For about a decade, Keith was one of the best defensemen in the NHL, as evidenced by his two Norris Trophies. With all of the winning that came with his brilliance, there is no doubt that he is the best defenseman in franchise history.