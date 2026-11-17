Chicago Blackhawks
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Nov 17, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 17, 2026 12:00 PM
The Chicago Blackhawks have had 100 great years. These are the 100 greatest players over that span.
The Chicago Blackhawks spent the entire 2025-26 season having a Centennial Celebration. From the start of the season until the very end, they celebrated and honored all of the greatest eras in franchise history. There were stories, video tributes, and ceremonies all along the way.
On November 17th, 1926, the Chicago Blackhawks played their first-ever game against the Toronto St. Pats. On November 17th, 2026, that anniversary is celebrated with a match against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Between those two matches, many incredible players have worn the Chicago sweater and represented hockey in the city with grace, class, and skill. Some of these players were high-danger forwards, some were incredible defenders, and others were brick-wall goaltenders. Every type of player has impacted the organization since its inception.
To honor 100 tremendous years of Blackhawks hockey, these are the 100 greatest players in franchise history based on the impact they had on the organization, how well they played the game, accomplishments while wearing Chicago colors, and overall statistics:
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1. Patrick Kane
With three Stanley Cups, a Conn Smythe Trophy, a Calder Trophy, a Hart Trophy, and over 1000 career points, Patrick Kane is the most decorated player in franchise history. Winning matters, and "Showtime" was a catalyst for a lot of winning. Kane is the greatest American-born player of all time, and now he will be recognized atop the Blackhawks list of all-time great players.
2. Bobby Hull
Bobby Hull was one of the best players of his era, if not the best. He has over 1100 points with the Blackhawks in over 1000 games. 604 of those points were goals, and "The Golden Jet" will always be remembered as one of the greatest snipers of all time.
3. Stan Mikita
Stan Mikita is the all-time leading scorer in the history of the Chicago Blackhawks. He had 1467 points in 1396 career games with the Blackhawks. The two-time Hart Trophy winner had an incredible 926 assists, but he was an elite goal scorer with 541 as well. During his time, there was no stopping him.
4. Jonathan Toews
Jonathan Toews is one of the greatest captains in the history of the National Hockey League. The man known as "Captain Serious" was the first to lift the Stanley Cup 3 times, and one of those victories included a Conn Smythe Trophy. Toews also won the Selke Trophy as the league's top defensive forward in his career. For over a decade, Toews was one of the premier players in the NHL.
5. Duncan Keith
The fact that the Blackhawks had Toews and Kane at the same time in their prime was incredible for the franchise. Add in Duncan Keith and it's no wonder why they won the Stanley Cup three times in six years. Keith was every bit as important, and he was the third Conn Smythe Trophy winner. For about a decade, Keith was one of the best defensemen in the NHL, as evidenced by his two Norris Trophies. With all of the winning that came with his brilliance, there is no doubt that he is the best defenseman in franchise history.
6. Chris Chelios
Before Duncan Keith came along, Chris Chelios was the best defenseman that ever played for the Blackhawks. He didn't win the Cup (although they did go to the Stanley Cup Final once) with Chicago, and he eventually became a member of the rival Detroit Red Wings, but that doesn't take away from the Hall of Fame tenure he had in Chicago. With the Blackhawks, Chelios won two Norris Trophies and had four top-six finishes.
7. Pierre Pilote
Pierre Pilote, also a defenseman, played in 821 games for the Blackhawks and had 477 career points. Before the position became what it is today, he helped revolutionize it. Pilote won the Norris Trophy three times in three straight seasons from 1963-65.
8. Glenn Hall
While Glenn Hall was with the Chicago Blackhawks, he was voted the top NHL goalie five times (and had seven honors in his career) before it began being called the Vezina Trophy. His NHL record of 502 consecutive games played by a goalie will never be broken.
9. Tony Esposito
The man known as "Tony O" was an elite NHL goalie for a long time. He went 418-302-148 with a 2.93 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He was the NHL's top goalie by vote three times and made two appearances in the Stanley Cup Final with the Blackhawks.
10. Marian Hossa
Marian Hossa is the greatest free agent signing in the history of Chicago sports. Usually, those big free agent signings don't pan out well, but Hossa was a major contributor on three Stanley Cup teams. His skill set was like a mix of Toews and Kane: a great danger-scoring winger who defended better than most centers.
11. Denis Savard
Denis Savard was a top-10 NHL scorer in five of his seasons throughout the '80s. He finished his elite Blackhawks tenure with 1096 points in 881 games played. He was more of a playmaker than a scorer, but he still managed to have 377 goals.
12. Steve Larmer
Steve Larmer had 406 goals and 517 assists for 923 points in 891 games played with Chicago. He knew how to be a complementary piece and a star at the same time, as he was Denis Savard's linemate for a long time.
13. Charlie Gardiner
At 29 years old, Charlie Gardiner won the Blackhawks their second Stanley Cup as a goalie. Two weeks later, he passed away due to a brain hemorrhage. In the four years prior, he was an NHL All-Star in the early days of the team.
14. Earl Seibert
Like Gardiner, Earl Seibert was on the team that won the franchise's second Stanley Cup. He was a defenseman who was known for elite skating and superb play in his defensive zone. This was long before defenders started to push the pace offensively.
15. Doug Bentley
Doug Bentley was an elite scorer before elite scorers started to look like what they do today. He won the scoring title in 1943 and was top ten a total of six times.
16. Doug Wilson
Doug Wilson won the Norris Trophy once with the Blackhawks in 1982. He scored 39 of his 225 goals as a defenseman that season. Only Bobby Orr and Paul Coffey have more goals in a single season.
17. Ed Belfour
Ed Belfour was an elite goalie in a decade that started to pump them out regularly. He won the Vezina Trophy in 1991 as a rookie. He won another in 1993 and came in second in 1995. That's not bad for an undrafted free agent.
18. Pat Stapleton
Before the defensemen above started to impact the team, they had a guy like Pat Stapleton as their top guy. Overall, he is one of the best in franchise history, as he had 327 points in 545 games played, which was a lot for the 60s and 70s.
19. Brent Seabrook
If Brent Seabrook were drafted by most other teams, he would have been a number one who competed for Norris Trophies. Playing as the number two behind Duncan Keith never bothered him, as they formed an elite pair for a decade. At one point, Seabrook was so good that he made Team Canada and won an Olympic Gold Medal.
20. Max Bentley
Max Bentley didn't spend as much of his career with the Blackhawks as they would have liked in the 40s, but he did win a Hart Trophy and two scoring titles in Chicago.
21. Jeremy Roenick
Few had the cultural impact that Jeremy Roenick had with the Blackhawks, and few were ever as good as him. He didn't play with the Blackhawks as long as anyone would have liked, but he did have 267 goals, 329 assists, and 596 points in 524 games with them.
22. Bill Mosienko
Bill Mosienko had 540 points (258 goals) with the Chicago Blackhawks from 1942-55 (711 games).
23. Paul Thompson
Paul Thompson was known for being a 200-foot player in the 30s. He played a key role on the team winning the Stanley Cup in 1934 and 1938.
24. Dennis Hull
Dennis Hull was a simple but smart player in the 1960s and 70s. In 904 games with Chicago, which is a lot with one team, he had 298 goals and 342 assists for 640 points. Sometimes, being a steady presence makes you a franchise great.
25. Johnny Gottselig
Johnny Gottselig was a part of the Blackhawks in the very early days, and he played with them for a long time. He was a secondary scorer, but had nights when he looked like a star.
26. Moose Vasko
To be on a defensive pair with a superstar, no matter what era it is, can be difficult. That is what Moose Vasko was as a defensive defenseman playing alongside Pierre Pilote.
27. Bill White
Bill White was an outstanding defenseman from 1969 to 1976. At one point, he was so dominant that he was brought to the 1972 Summit Series, which featured only the best of the best at that time.
28. Tony Amonte
Whether it was using his speed to create offense for himself and his teammates, special teams, or being a reliable player available for pretty much every game, Tony Amonte was a great player in the 90s and into the 2000s.
29. Pit Martin
Nobody ever considered Pit Martin a star player with the Blackhawks, but he was a consistent two-way player for a decade. The city of Chicago, in all sports, relates to players like Pit Martin.
30. Patrick Sharp
Patrick Sharp was a key goal scorer on the three teams that won the Stanley Cup in the 2010s. In 749 games played with Chicago, Sharp had 249 goals and 283 assists for 532 points. Behind stars like Toews, Kane, and Hossa, he was a solid offensive threat every night. In addition to being solid defensively, which pretty much every player on those Hawks teams had to be, Sharp would elevate his game when the lights got brighter. If you remember Sharp scoring "big goals", you are correct: he had 26 playoff goals in the three Stanley Cup years.
31. Bill Gadsby
The Chicago Blackhawks let Bill Gadsby get away in the end, but he did have 54 goals and 132 assists for 186 points in 468 games played from 1946-54.
32. Bob Murray
Bob Murray was a star two-way defenseman who was outstanding no matter what the game situation was. He had 132 goals and 382 assists for 514 points in 1008 games played - all with Chicago.
33. Eric Nesterenko
Eric Nestrenko was a penalty-killing extraordinaire. He still sits third in Blackhawks shorthanded points, and he was a solid two-way forward from 1958-72.
34. Troy Murray
The great Troy Murray is a Blackhawks Hall of Famer, but he was a fan favorite as much as he was a great player. In 688 games played, Murray had 197 goals and 291 assists for 488 points. He won the Selke Trophy as the league's best two-way forward in 1986.
35. Corey Crawford
Corey Crawford was the starting goalie for two teams that won the Stanley Cup in 2013 and 2015. For most of his prime, he was a top-10 goalie in the NHL. He finished with a 260-162-53 record, a 2.45 goals-against average, and a .918 save percentage. If he had played longer, he would have flirted with the Hall of Fame.
36. Keith Magnuson
Keith Magnuson was a high-end defensive defenseman who was as tough as nails. You weren't getting much offense from him in the 1970s, but he was a key cog with a special set of skills.
37. Kenny Wharram
At times, Kenny Wharram was a linemate of Stan Mikita. That certainly helped his point totals, which ended with 252 goals, 281 assists, and 533 points in 766 games played - all with the Blackhawks.
38. Mush March
Mush March, a smaller forward who played 761 games with Chicago, won the Stanley Cup twice with Chicago.
39. Connor Bedard
Connor Bedard is just starting and will be much higher on this list in short order. He has lived up to being the number one overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, and the fact that he continues to get better is a scary thing for the rest of the league. If the team can provide him with a good team in the coming years, he will be closer to the top ten in no time.
40. Doug Jarrett
Doug Jarrett was a depth piece on the Blackhawks for 721 games played, but he was so good defensively on a team that had a lot of talent at the position.
41. Jim Pappin
Jim Pappin was on a team with Brett Hull and Stan Mikita, but hardly ever played with them at even strength. Even with that, he managed to be close to a point-per-game player (444 points in 488 games played). If he ever had a chance to play with those superstars, he might be even higher on this list and in the Hall of Fame.
42. Niklas Hjalmarsson
Niklas Hjalmarsson was one of the most interesting defensemen in franchise history. He had a very limited offensive presence (23-120--143) over his 623-game tenure with the team, but his defensive abilities were as strong as anyone in the league. You'd think a player that good defensively would be known as a physical guy, but that was not the case for him. It was all about his brain, as he always knew where to be so he could block shots, get a stick in the way, or take the puck away.
43. Ed Litzenberger
Ed Litzenberger was a star on the team in the mid/late-1950s. That included a Stanley Cup win in 1961 with Chicago, along with 344 points in 438 games played.
44. Tom Lysiak
In 474 games played, Tom Lysiak had 412 points. Being close to a point-per-game player as a second-line center behind Dennis Savard helped the Blackhawks play hard against their opponents. For half the game, the Hawks had a solid center who could beat anyone on the ice.
45. Bill Hay
Another linemate for Bobby Hull was Bill Hay, who had 113 goals and 273 assists for 386 points in 506 games played.
46. Keith Brown
Keith Brown was a diet version of Niklas Hjalmarsson before Niklas Hjalmarsson was even born. Brown was a non-physical defensive defenseman who knew how to skate like the wind.
47. Chico Maki
Chico Maki worked his way up through the Blackhawks lineup over 841 games played. Like Bill Hay, Maki eventually worked his way up to the top line. He spent a lot of time there, which allowed him to collect 436 points in those 841 games played with Chicago.
48. Alexei Zhamnov
When the Chicago Blackhawks traded Jeremy Roenick, Alexei Zhamnov was one of the pieces to come back to Chicago. He wasn't Roenick, but his 424 points in 528 games played were not too shabby.
49. Dirk Graham
In 1991, Dirk Graham won the Selke Trophy as the top defensive forward in the league. He was also the captain of the team for six seasons and was on the team from 1988 to 1995. It's not like he was useless offensively either; on some really good teams, he provided some great depth.
50. Al Secord
Al Secord was a power forward before anybody knew who he was. He could fight and score. Over 466 games played with Chicago, Secord had 213 goals, 160 assists, and 373 points. His career high in goals, 54, is one of the highest single-season totals in franchise history.
51. Phil Russell
Phil Russell never won the Norris Trophy with the Blackhawks, but he was a contender in most of his years. From 1972-79, Russell had 53 goals, 176 assists, and 229 points in 504 games played. Back then, the way you defended mattered a lot more when it came to that award.
52. Gus Mortson
Gus Mortson wasn't as successful with the Blackhawks as he was elsewhere, but he was a solid contributor from the blue line over 390 games played in Chicago.
53. Roy Conacher
It was a short time for Roy Conacher in Chicago, 1947-51, but he managed to be just under a point per game as he had 227 points in 264 games played.
54. Doug Mohns
Doug Mohns was a skater who had the ability to play forward and defense. Throughout his career, including his time with the Blackhawks, he switched back and forth. In 415 games spent with Chicago, he scored 116 goals and 163 assists for 279 points.
55. Cy Wentworth
Cy Wentworth was on the second team in Chicago Blackhawks history. He was a defensive defenseman who had 17 goals and 24 assists for 41 points in 216 games played.
56. Gary Suter
Gary Suter comes from one of the great families in USA Hockey history, and he spent 301 games of his NHL career with the Blackhawks. He was the second-best defenseman on the team during that time, behind Chris Chelios, and earned 179 points in those 301 games.
57. Bill Thoms
Bill Thoms played for the Blackhawks in the early days of the franchise, earning 175 points in 253 games played as a center.
58. Cliff Koroll
Cliff Koroll was the model of consistency for the Blackhawks in the 70s. He was a middle-six forward who produced 462 points in 814 games played.
59. Mike Karakas
Not many goaltenders have won the Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks, and Mike Karakas is one of them (1938).
60. Eric Daze
Eric Daze knew how to create offense from within five feet of the net front. In 601 games played, Daze had 398 points as a left winger. 226 of those points were goals.
61. Al Rollins
Al Rollins was a goaltender for the Blackhawks in the '50s, during a time when they needed someone to come in and bring stability to the position. He didn't win a lot of games, but he gave his team a chance more often than not. He deserves a spotlight as a franchise goalie who played well for half a decade.
62. Art Coulter
Art Coulter played in the 30s, when the game was very different, but he was good enough during his time to be a Hockey Hall of Famer.
63. Doc Romnes
Doc Romnes was a gentlemanly player in the early days of the NHL, and he was a good playmaker on a good Blackhawks team that won two Stanley Cups during the 1930s.
64. Steve Sullivan
Steve Sullivan has a claim to be considered the greatest waiver wire pickup in the history of the NHL. He played for the Blackhawks from 1999-2004. In 370 games played, he had 118 goals, 185 assists, and 303 points. Unfortunately for him, the team was mostly brutal during that time.
65. Alex DeBrincat
It wasn't a long stint with the Blackhawks for Alex DeBrincat, but he was an outstanding player for them. Once he arrived, Kane finally had a high-end offensive linemate again. In 368 games played, DeBrincat scored 160 goals with 147 assists for 307 points. It was unpopular to trade him, but it kicked off the rebuild that led to Chicago getting Connor Bedard.
66. Red Hamill
In the 1940s, Red Hamill had his Blackhawks tenure interrupted by time spent serving in World War II. Over the course of 370 games played in a Blackhawks sweater, he had 112 goals and 80 assists for 192 points.
67. Dick Redmond
Dick Redmond spent a lot of time with multiple teams in the NHL, but he found tremendous success during his time in Chicago. In 341 games played with Chicago in the '70s, Redmond had 227 points, which is an excellent pace. During Redmond's era, defensemen started to take off offensively.
68. George Gee
George Gee was a small forward who played center for the Blackhawks in the 40s and 50s. In 365 games played, he had 224 points.
69. Jack Evans
Jack Evans provided very little offense - 4 goals, 42 assists, 46 points in 346 games played - but he was a very good defensive defenseman for Chicago from 1958-63.
70. Dale Tallon
Dale Tallon, who went on to become the builder who helped them win three Cups as a front office executive, was also a player. With Chicago, Tallon played forward and defense over the course of 325 games.
71. Steve Smith
Steve Smith was either the number two or number three defenseman on the Blackhawks, depending on whether or not Gary Suter was there that season behind Chris Chelios. In 317 games played, Smith had 136 points in what was a great Blackhawks tenure.
72. George Allen
Like others on the list, George Allen had his career briefly paused due to his service in World War II. He played forward and defense for the Blackhawks in the 1940s.
73. Tom Cook
Tom Cook was with the Blackhawks in the 1930s, the early days of the franchise. He played center, and he won the Stanley Cup with them in 1934, the team's first.
74. Cully Dahlstrom
Cully Dahlstrom came to the Blackhawks in the late 1930s and played 345 games through the mid-39s. He won the Calder Trophy and scored the 1938 Stanley Cup-winning goal.
75. Ron Murphy
Ron Murphy rarely played on the power play for the Blackhawks in the late 50s and early 60s, but he was a solid contributor at 5-on-5. He had 232 points in 459 games played.
76. Clint Smith
In the mid-1940s, Clint Smith was a star player in the NHL. In four years spent with the Blackhawks, 202 games played, he had 202 points to be a point-per-game player on the dot.
77. Joe Cooper
In two separate stints with the Blackhawks, Joe Cooper had 79 points in 266 games played as a defensive defenseman with the Blackhawks.
78. Dave Manson
Like Cooper, Dave Manson had two stints with the organization. He was a tough defenseman who also had the potential to be a top-four guy in the 80s. In 431 games played, Manson had 155 points.
79. Ivan Boldirev
As Stan Mikita was winding down his NHL career, Ivan Boldirev was coming up as a center with the Chicago Blackhawks. He was a high-end offensive player, scoring 335 points in 384 games played.
80. Brandon Saad
Although the Blackhawks lost three separate Brandon Saad trades, that doesn't take away the fact that he was a good power forward for them in his prime. That includes being a key player on two Stanley Cup-winning teams.
81. Dollard St-Laurent
Dollard St-Laurent was a defensive defenseman who won the Stanley Cup in 1961. He played for 270 games played with Chicago from 1958-62.
82. Al MacNeil
Al MacNeil was a sturdy defensive defenseman and a depth piece from 1962 to 1966. In 260 games, he had 10 goals and 46 assists for 56 points.
83. Gus Bodnar
From 1947-54, Gus Bodnar had 87 goals and 142 assists for 229 points in 399 games played. He was a shifty player at even strength, but also managed to become a good penalty killer along the way. Overall, he was a very important Blackhawks player for a lot of games.
84. John Marks
John Marks started on defense but switched to forward at one point, and he brought that defensive mindset with him to his new position. In 657 games played, Marks contributed a fair amount of offense to the table as well, with 275 points.
85. Al Dewsbury
For a few years, Al Dewsbury was a great Blackhawks player. He played forward and defense from 1950-56, accumulating 101 points in 323 games with Chicago.
86. Brent Sutter
Brent Sutter, one of two Sutters in the top 100, was a great two-way bottom-six forward. With an emphasis on defense as a center, he put up 219 points in 417 games played with Chicago, which is great production for a player like him.
87. Art Wiebe
A 1938 Stanley Cup champion with Chicago, Art Wiebe was a depth player for the Blackhawks during some of their earliest days.
88. Darryl Sutter
Darryl Sutter, before he coached the Los Angeles Kings against the Blackhawks in the early 2010s, was a player for them in the 1980s. A lot of his years were cut short due to injury, but he still had 279 points in 406 games played.
89. Rich Preston
It's a trend to be a "Selke-caliber guy" on this list, and Rich Preston is one of them. He was a great defensive forward who also had 223 assists in 429 games played with Chicago.
90. Artemi Panarin
Much to the dismay of Blackhawks fans, Artemi Panarin only played two seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks after he chose them as an undrafted free agent. Still, in his two years, he won the Calder Trophy and played a key role in Patrick Kane adding a Hart Trophy to his mantle.
91. Dustin Byfuglien
The man known as "Big Buff" was both a defenseman and a forward during his time in Chicago. Like other players on this list, Dustin Byfuglien got away from the Hawks too soon, but he was a key player on the 2010 Stanley Cup-winning team.
92. Seth Jones
Nothing about Seth Jones' tenure in Chicago was positive in terms of winning, but he came to the rink every day and gave it his all. Even after asking for a trade, he brought his A-game. There is no doubt that he was a top-flight defenseman during his time with the Blackhawks. Once he arrived in Florida, the world got to see just how good he can be on a winning team.
93. Phil Esposito
Phil Esposito was not a Blackhawks player for long, but he was a very good center for Bobby Hull when he was in Chicago. With the Bruins, he became a Hall of Fame superstar.
94. Murray Bannerman
Murray Bannerman played in an era where goalie numbers were much more lackluster-looking than they are today. He was a Vezina Finalist in 1983 and made a lot of Blackhawks games interesting during that era.
95. Kris Versteeg
When Kris Versteeg came into the league, he was one of the league's best rookies. He came in third place for the Calder Trophy during his rookie season, and he turned out to be a solid piece on two Cup-winning teams in two separate stints.
96. Bryan Bickell
Bryan Bickell was a depth player in the regular season, but he became a star in the playoffs. Once the games started to matter, he scored as often as Patrick Kane. At times, he was in consideration for the Conn Smythe Trophy; that's how clutch he was.
97. Jocelyn Thibault
Besides Corey Crawford, it's hard to think of a better goalie for the Blackhawks since 2000 than Jocelyn Thibault. For a lot of those years, he was the backstop on a lousy team, but he made the best of it.
98. Andrew Shaw
Andrew Shaw was a depth player on the dynasty version of the Blackhawks in the 2010s, but he was a part of the storyline as much as any player on the team. From clutch overtime goals (whether they counted or not) to getting under the skin of the game's best players, he was the perfect complementary player.
99. Connor Murphy
The Chicago Blackhawks didn't do a lot of winning with Connor Murphy, which is a shame because he was a sensational defenseman for a long time.
100. Johnny Oduya
For a few years, Johnny Oduya was a solid depth player on a team that did a lot of winning. He was the perfect partner for his countryman Niklas Hjalmarsson. With Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook, they formed one of the most formidable defense cores in NHL history.
When you are talking about a franchise that is 100 years old, there are always going to be omissions when making lists like this. It's also fair to recognize those who were great during every era, despite what the numbers look like. It's all relative.
It's only going to get harder to create this list as the years go along. These 100, although some didn't play with the franchise for a long time, were a significant part of the story along the way.
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