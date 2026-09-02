11 Blackhawks Will Enter 2026-27 On Expiring Contracts

The Chicago Blackhawks have 11 players on expiring contracts on their active roster heading into the 2026-27 season.
The Chicago Blackhawks have one current restricted free agent: Ethan Del Mastro. Once that gets taken care of, everyone on their active roster will be set for the 2026-27 season.
With that said, 11 of them are going to enter the year on an expiring deal. It will be 12 if Del Mastro's contract is only a one-year deal.
This does not include Ryan Ellis, who the Blackhawks have on their cap, but he is on long-term injured reserve and won't play again. His $6.25 million will come off the books at the end of the season.
Of the players on the team who will need new contracts ahead of 2027-28, 5 are unrestricted. The other 6 are restricted free agents who will negotiate with Chicago.
RFAs
Sam Rinzel
Sam Rinzel has a lot on the line in 2026-27. If he defines himself as a clear top-four defenseman, he will be paid as such as an RFA next summer.
Artyom Levshunov
The same can be said about Artyom Levshunov. If he proves that he is going to be a consistent top-four defender for Chicago, he is going to get a decent extension. As a former second overall pick with tremendous talent, he has a lot on the line.
Wyatt Kaiser
Wyatt Kaiser signed his contract around this time last year. Now, he will have to face the fate of an RFA again after this upcoming season. He has proven he deserves quality minutes in the NHL, and it won't be difficult to allow him a raise when the time comes.
Ryan Greene
Who is Ryan Greene as a player? In college, he was a captain who could play center or wing, playing a strong two-way game while contributing offensively at a respectable pace. In the NHL, it was more of the same. There were games he'd be the fourth-line center and others where he was a winger on Connor Bedard's line.
As you'd expect, more offense came as a member of the top line. Greene showed the ability to be a double-digit goal scorer in year one of his NHL career. Could he eventually be a consistent 20-goal man? This upcoming season, ahead of becoming an RFA, he will help determine what his next contract looks like based on the steps he takes as a player.
Oliver Moore
Oliver Moore, with an offensive boost in production, should earn himself a nice contract with the Blackhawks. He has already mostly shown worthy of long-term commitment. He can play on the first line or fourth line, can play center or wing, is the fastest player on the team, kills penalties exceptionally well, and brings a great vibrancy to the locker room.
Landon Slaggert
This upcoming season may be difficult for Landon Slaggert. The Blackhawks have a surplus of forwards, and he could be one of the men watching from the press box more often than not. That was already the case in 2025-26, and this year likely won't be much different.
There is still a path for Slaggert to play in the NHL; it just may not come with the Chicago Blackhawks. The best thing he can do as an RFA is commit to whatever plan the team has for him, play well when he is tapped on the shoulder, and prepare for his next opportunity.
UFAs
Arvid Soderblom
Arvid Soderblom has to play well in 2026-27, or he will lose his job to Drew Commesso. Commesso's first year of a two-year deal is two-way, so he can play with the Rockford IceHogs, but the Blackhawks will use whoever gives them the best chance to win.
Like Slaggert, Soderblom could be auditioning for a role with another team in 2026-27, but he will be free to sign with whoever he wants come July.
Ian Cole
Ian Cole signed a one year deal with the Blackhawks in free agency. If he plays well, they may consider trying to bring him back, but Cole is mostly on a year-by-year basis at this point in his respectable career.
Andrew Mangiapane
Andrew Mangiapane was brought in as a cap dump by the Edmonton Oilers. He played a few games for the Blackhawks following his acquisition, but he is not in the future plans of the team. He will play at times in 2026-27, but won't be a lineup mainstay unless they have more injuries than they can handle.
Jordan Greenway
Jordan Greenway came to the Chicago Blackhawks in the Bowen Byram trade. He has been hurt a lot in recent years, so his availability in Chicago is in question. When he's healthy, he should draw in on the fourth line several times, but his NHL future is cloudy as a pending UFA.
Teuvo Teravainen
Teuvo Teravainen is a good player. He has been for a long time. In 2025-26, however, his role started to decrease, and his offensive production came down quite a bit. It is unlikely that his future beyond this season is with the Chicago Blackhawks.
As a pending UFA, he wants to have a good year so he can earn a decent contract with whoever decides they want to add him to their roster next summer.
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