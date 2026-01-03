2 Blackhawks Prospects Advance To World Junior Semi-Finals

The Chicago Blackhawks started with three players playing at the World Junior Championships Tournament in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The pipeline is rich for Chicago, and these three players are a big part of it.

AJ Spellacy of the United States, Vaclav Nestrasil of Czechia, and Anton Frondell of Sweden all came into Friday’s set of games looking to advance to the semi-finals.

Unfortunately for Spellacy and Team USA, they were eliminated in overtime by Team Finland. He didn’t record a point in the elimination game, but he did impress with his speed, skill, and grit throughout.

As for Nestrasil and Frondell, they each advanced with their countries. Nestrasil didn’t record a point either, but he has played a huge role in Czechia having enough depth to survive this far. A medal for them would be their fourth straight year with one. Their road to the Gold Medal game goes through Canada, whom they’ve been able to beat and create a rivalry with over the last handful of years.

Frondell scored two goals in Sweden’s win. The first came 10 seconds into the game, setting the tone for his team. So far, he has been one of the best players in the entire tournament. They will now face their biggest rival, Team Finland, for a chance to play for the Gold Medal on Monday.

These semi-final matches will take place on Sunday. Finland will play Sweden first, followed by Canada and Czechia. Both will take place at Grand Casino Arena, home of the Minnesota Wild.

