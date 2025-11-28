2 Blackhawks Ranked Among Hockey's Best Young Players

Chicago Blackhawks forward Frank Nazar and defenseman Sam Rinzel have landed themselves some big praise.

Nazar and Rinzel have both made The Hockey News' Top 100 Hockey Players 21-And-Under list. THN's Ryan Kennedy gave Nazar the No. 35 spot, while Rinzel picked up the No. 36 spot.

Nazar making THN's list is not surprising in the slightest, as the 21-year-old forward has been continuing to improve as he gains more experience. In 21 games so far this season with the Blackhawks, the young forward has recorded five goals, 10 assists, 15 points, and an even plus/minus rating. This is after he posted 12 goals, 14 assists, and 26 points in 53 games for the Blackhawks during his rookie year.

Rinzel, on the other hand, is well on his way to becoming a very good NHL defenseman. The 21-year-old blueliner has played in 22 games this season with the Blackhawks, where he has recorded one goal, six assists, seven points, and a plus-2 rating. He also had five assists in nine games for Chicago this past season.

Both Nazar and Rinzel have the potential to blossom into very impactful NHL players and are already impressing early on. Due to this, them making THN's list is entirely justifiable.