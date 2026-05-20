2023 NHL Draft Looks Like A Masterclass For Chicago Blackhawks, Kyle Davidson

Oliver Moore was the other first-round pick from 2023. He is arguably the fastest player that the Chicago Blackhawks have in the entire organization, and his skills match his speed. He is a diverse forward who gives an honest effort at even strength, on the power play, and on the penalty kill. Moore’s speed is always going to be the number one thing people bring up, but as soon as his production starts to climb, he has the potential to be a high-end middle-six winger.