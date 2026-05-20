2023 NHL Draft Looks Like A Masterclass For Chicago Blackhawks, Kyle Davidson

After signing Roman Kantserov on Thursday, the 2023 NHL Draft looks like a masterclass for the Chicago Blackhawks and Kyle Davidson.
The Chicago Blackhawks made 11 selections in the 2023 NHL Draft. 2 of them were in the first round, 4 were in the top 50, and 8 were in the top 100.
The Chicago Blackhawks also kicked off the draft by taking Connor Bedard of the Regina Pats with the first overall pick.
Three full seasons later, it is clear that this draft has the potential to be an incredible class for the organization. There are already a handful of players who have roles in the NHL ahead of schedule, with more on the way. The class is as follows:
1. - Connor Bedard
19. - Oliver Moore
35. - Adam Gajan
44. - Roman Kantserov
55. - Martin Misiak
67. - Nick Lardis
93. - Jiri Felcman
99. - Alex Pharand
131. - Marcel Marcel
167. - Milton Oscarson
195. - Janne Peltonen
Connor Bedard is the star that the Blackhawks selected him to be. He is also far from being a finished product in his development. He is trending towards being an elite number one center on a contending team. It’s only a matter of time, and maybe a linemate or two, before he becomes known amongst the league’s best.
Oliver Moore was the other first-round pick from 2023. He is arguably the fastest player that the Chicago Blackhawks have in the entire organization, and his skills match his speed. He is a diverse forward who gives an honest effort at even strength, on the power play, and on the penalty kill. Moore’s speed is always going to be the number one thing people bring up, but as soon as his production starts to climb, he has the potential to be a high-end middle-six winger.
At 35th overall, the Blackhawks made a goalie selection. Adam Gajan is a Slovakian net-minder who has really ascended as a young player within the pipeline. Playing for the University of Minnesota, he was one of the best goalies in college hockey during the 2025-26 season. He didn’t dress, but he was even named to be an Olympian with Team Slovakia in Milano Cortina.
Roman Kantserov, whom the Chicago Blackhawks selected 44th overall, may be the biggest steal of the Kyle Davidson era. There is a long way to go, but he put up some incredibly encouraging numbers in the KHL, including leading the league in goals. Kantserov has top-line winger potential, and he may get a crack at it as soon as opening night.
As far as other prospects from 2023 that Chicago is banking on, Nick Lardis is amongst the quickest risers. He went from being a 3rd round pick to scoring a legendary amount of goals in the OHL with 71 and scoring at a 20-goal pace during his rookie NHL season. Lardis could become one of the best pure snipers on the team with his ability to put the puck in the net from close or far.
Most of the rest are still trying to impress their way to NHL contracts, which may or may not come for them. Bedard, Moore, Lardis, and Kantserov are safe bets to play on the opening night roster.
Gajan will start as part of a tandem in the AHL, but it won’t be long before he gets his chance to make his NHL debut. For Misiak, Felcman, Pharand, Marcel, Oscarson, and Peltonen, more time is needed. Roster spots are not as available as they once were, so everything will have to be earned.
If the Blackhawks get four good forwards and a good depth goaltender out of one draft, it’s a big win. That’s especially true when one of them is a borderline generational talent. Early in the rebuild, these selections were consequential, as we are learning in 2026. By 2030, the draft may look even better.
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