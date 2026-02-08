2026 First Round Pick Drama Doesn’t Diminish Seth Jones Trade

The Chicago Blackhawks conversation took a spin on Friday, thanks to some new information revealed regarding the first-round pick they received from the Florida Panthers in the Seth Jones trade.
It was initially believed that the pick was top-ten protected, but Friday’s news confirmed it to be a pick that would stick with Florida if they earned a selection in the top ten.
If Florida were to keep the pick, the 2026 first would then slide to 2027. The 2027 pick that Florida gave to the Boston Bruins in the Brad Marchand trade would also slide one year later in 2028.
When the trade was first made, nobody actually thought the Panthers would be in the mix for a finish that low in the 2025-26 standings, but injuries have derailed their season. Entering the Olympic break, they are sitting with the 10th-worst record in the NHL.
Can the Panthers get healthy during the time away and go on a run once club play resumes? Of course they can. In the last four seasons, they have gone President’s Trophy, been Stanley Cup runners-up, and won back-to-back Stanley Cup championships. It’s a super-elite organization right now, dealing with the consequences of lots of deep runs.
The news of the draft pick being top-ten protected does not diminish the trade that the Blackhawks made as a whole. For one, Seth Jones didn’t want to be there anymore. He very publicly asked to be moved out before the 2025 trade deadline.
For a player who was checked out, the Blackhawks got a first-round pick and Spencer Knight. With Knight, the team landed a young goalie who can be a number one in the NHL for a decade. With his talent and being a former first-round pick himself, Knight’s prime may see him as a top-ten goalie in contention for the Vezina Trophy every year.
With Spencer Knight alone for a player who wanted out, the Blackhawks won. A first-round pick, whether it’s in 2026 or 2027, is just a bonus. The pick in 2027 is unprotected, but Florida may be back to full strength by then. As far as that goes, rooting for them to finish 11th in a deep 2026 draft is likely the best-case scenario for Chicago.
If the Blackhawks do eventually return to NHL prominence, turning a disgruntled player into the goalie of the future will always be remembered as a win. Now, it’s on Kyle Davidson and his scouting team to turn whatever the draft pick becomes into a contributor.
