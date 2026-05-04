2026 NHL Mock Draft: First Round Projections If Blackhawks Win Lottery

This comes as a punishment that stemmed from an attempted Evgenii Dadonov trade between the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks. The Ducks were on Dadonov's "no-trade list", but the Golden Knights were not told that by the Senators, who traded Dadonov to Vegas previously. The NHL made them forfeit a first-round pick in either 2024, 2025, or 2026 before restoring it.