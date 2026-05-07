2026 NHL Mock Draft: First Round Top-16 Projections With Blackhawks Locked Into 4th Overall

For a long time, Ivar Stenberg was a lock to be right there with McKenna for first overall. However, San Jose winning the second overall pick changes things a bit. They need prospect depth on defense, and there are three elite ones for them to think about here. Ultimately, Chase Reid's two-way game gets him compared to Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer. Only time will tell if he can be that good, but the base could make the Sharks think twice about passing him.