2026 NHL Mock Draft: First Round Top-16 Projections With Blackhawks Locked Into 4th Overall

The Chicago Blackhawks select a great player 4th overall in this top-16 mock draft.
On Tuesday night, the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery was conducted. The Toronto Maple Leafs won the first overall pick, the San Jose Sharks won the second overall pick, and every non-playoff team was pushed down in reverse order of the standings.
The Vancouver Canucks dropped down to third, which means the Blackhawks ended up with the fourth overall pick. That isn’t the ideal outcome for either team, but both will still get an incredible prospect.
Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson confirmed that he is interested in the best player available, no matter what their position is, assuming he doesn’t trade the pick. This is how the draft could look for the 16 lottery teams with the Blackhawks selecting 4th:
1. Toronto Maple Leafs - Gavin McKenna, LW, Penn State
Winning the draft lottery changed the entire off-season outlook for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Instead of trading Auston Matthews or Matthew Knies, they could add Gavin McKenna to play with them at even strength and on the power play. His skills are close to being NHL-ready, and he should be a star in short order.
2. San Jose Sharks - Chase Reid, D, Sault Ste. Marie
For a long time, Ivar Stenberg was a lock to be right there with McKenna for first overall. However, San Jose winning the second overall pick changes things a bit. They need prospect depth on defense, and there are three elite ones for them to think about here. Ultimately, Chase Reid's two-way game gets him compared to Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer. Only time will tell if he can be that good, but the base could make the Sharks think twice about passing him.
3. Vancouver Canucks - Caleb Malhotra, C, Brantford
Vancouver needs help down the middle more than help on the wing. That may make them consider Caleb Malhotra, whose father Manny is the head coach for their AHL team, the Abbotsford Canucks. Caleb is a strong two-way centerman who has flown up the draft board this season because of his dominance with Brantford.
4. Chicago Blackhawks - Ivar Stenberg, LW, Frolunda
Ivar Stenberg falling to the Chicago Blackhawks is the best-case scenario for them, but it is very possible that they get him due to the circumstances ahead of them in the draft. Drafting Stenberg would give Anton Frondell a friend and World Junior teammate to play with, in addition to a winger who can make all of their centers more lethal.
5. New York Rangers - Keaton Verhoeff, D, North Dakota
Keaton Verhoeff, who may have the highest offensive ceiling of any defenseman in the draft, would be perfect for the suddenly rebuilding New York Rangers. Learning from a star like Adam Fox would be great for his development, and he could be able to help them get back to winning sooner rather than later.
6. Calgary Flames - Carson Carels, D, Prince George
The Calgary Flames round out a clear top-six in the draft. Carson Carels, whether he's the first, second, or third defender drafted, is going to make the team that selects him very happy. The Calgary Flames could be the team of the decade in the 2030s with the rate at which they're building, and Carels would be just another great weapon.
7. Seattle Kraken - Alberts Smits, D, Jukurit
The Seattle Kraken would see a major improvement on their blue line in their organization if they selected Alberts Smits. They are desperate for star power there, and Smits could develop into a star. For a young player who was an Olympian for Latvia and was very good, he could be on an NHL roster quickly after being drafted.
8. Winnipeg Jets - Daxon Rudolph, D, Prince Albert
The Winnipeg Jets did not expect to be in this spot after winning the President's Trophy in 2024-25. Now, they have a chance to add a great prospect with what they hope is a one-off top-ten pick. Adding Daxon Rudolph so he can develop in their system could help them sustain success once they get back on track.
9. Florida Panthers - Tynan Lawrence, C, Boston University
Perhaps even more than the Winnipeg Jets, the Florida Panthers having a top-ten pick is shocking. The Chicago Blackhawks fully anticipated landing a second first-round pick from Florida in this draft, but their landing in the top ten pushes it back a year. Tynan Lawrence from Boston University would be a great get for them, as they could add another strong center to the mix.
10. Nashville Predators - Viggo Bjorck, RW, Djurgarden
Viggo Bjorck would be perfect for the Nashville Predators. He was one of Sweden's best young players alongside Stenberg and Blackhawks prospect Anton Frondell this year. Bjorck played a big role in Sweden winning Gold at the World Juniors, and now he has the opportunity to make waves as an NHL prospect.
11. St. Louis Blues - Oscar Hemming, RW, Boston College
Boston College has been pumping out first-round NHL prospects at a high rate for years now. Oscar Hemming is the best one coming out this year, and the St. Louis Blues make so much sense for a winger like him. Whether they trade Robert Thomas and/or Jordan Kyrou or not, Hemmings is a winger worth drafting and developing.
12. New Jersey Devils - J.P. Hurlbert, LW, Kamloops
The New Jersey Devils are always looking for new wingers to give a chance with Jack Hughes or Nico Hischier. J.P. Hurlbert, who will play for Michigan next season, would fit in well with New Jersey, which has been great at drafting Wolverines. At Michigan, Hurlbert should be one of the best players in college hockey and help lead a dominant team.
13. New York Islanders - Ethan Belchetz, LW, Windsor
The New York Islanders didn't get as lucky in this lottery as they did in the last one, but their pipeline of young players is very strong. Ethan Belchetz, out of Windsor, is another one to add to the mix.
14. Columbus Blue Jackets - Adam Novotny, LW, Peterborough
The Columbus Blue Jackets need to continue adding young forwards to the group if they want to sustain their success once they start to reach it regularly. Adam Novotny is good for them at 14.
15. St. Louis Blues via Detroit Red Wings - Brooks Rogowski, RW, Oshawa
The St. Louis Blues have yet another lottery pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, as they will add the 15th overall selection to their crop of young players. Here, it's Brooks Rogowski, another winger.
16. Washington Capitals - Ryan Lin, D, Vancouver
The future of Alex Ovechkin in the NHL is near the top of mind in the hockey world, but the Washington Capitals will be thinking about their organizational future when they come up to make the 16th overall pick in the draft. Ryan Lin of Vancouver is a great defenseman who could help their blue line's potential for years to come.
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