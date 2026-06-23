2026 NHL Mock Draft: Top 16 Projections With Caleb Malhotra Available To Blackhawks

This 9th overall pick, which originally belonged to the Florida Panthers, has done some traveling. First, it was traded to the Blackhawks, but it was top-ten protected. Then, Florida used it in the Brady Tkachuk trade with the Ottawa Senators. Finally, the Senators traded it to the Sharks for William Eklund. Now, in this mock, they use it on Viggo Bjorck after using the second overall pick on a defenseman. Bjorck was impressive all season, whether it was with Djurgarden, the World Juniors, or the World Championships.