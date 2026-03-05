24 Hours Until NHL Trade Deadline: Blackhawks Still Have Moves To Make

The Chicago Blackhawks and National Hockey League are now within 24 hours of the 2026 Trade Deadline. Once 2 PM CT on Friday passes, NHL players are no longer allowed to be traded. Contenders are looking to make themselves better right now, while sellers are dealing with the future in mind.
For the Chicago Blackhawks, it’s been all selling. So far, they've shipped Connor Murphy, Jason Dickinson, and Colton Dach out of town. All three of them went to the Edmonton Oilers, but in two separate trades.
In return, they've acquired a second-round pick in 2028, a conditional first-round pick in 2027, and Andrew Mangiapane.
Are they done making moves? They officially have less than 24 hours to do so. Ilya Mikheyev, Nick Foligno, and Matt Grzelcyk are the pending unrestricted free agents that may be of the highest consideration.
Colton Dach does not fall under that cloud, so Kyle Davidson is clearly okay with adding sweeteners to deals. Is Kevin Korchinski or Landon Slaggert an option in that regard? It is certainly possible.
Earlier this season, the Blackhawks tried to extend Mikheyev, but to no avail. Now, they may trade him, despite being a good bottom-six depth piece on a short-term deal. If they are unable to move him by Friday, both sides may reconsider, but they are running out of time to make a trade.
Trading Grzelcyk will be a matter of whether or not they can get anything for a depth offensive defenseman. A team would come in knowing he's a bottom pair, power play two guy, and that might not be worth a draft pick in a buyer's mind.
Foligno is an entirely different story. You don't see team captains traded every year, but that could be the reality for the Blackhawks and Foligno if a deal comes together.
He is now a bottom-six forward who can play center or wing, but his leadership qualities in the room are Hall of Fame caliber. Contenders like to add guys like that ahead of deadlines.
Kyle Davidson has made it clear with his actions that he emphasizes acquiring elite-level draft picks when he makes trades. If he is looking to add any more before the season is over, he doesn't have much time. It's officially a 24-hour warning.
Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay up to date on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.
