3 Blackhawks Ranked Among Best Young Players

The Hockey News released the top 20 players for their Top 100 Players 21-And-Under list, and without much surprise, Chicago Blackhawks youngsters Connor Bedard, Anton Frondell, and Artyom Levshunov all made the cut.

Bedard was given the No. 2 spot on this list, with San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini being the only player ranked ahead of him. Seeing Bedard make the top two is understandable, as the 20-year-old center is already a legitimate star in the NHL. He is also taking a massive step forward this season, as he has already recorded 14 goals and 33 points in 24 games.

Frondell was given the No. 13 spot on THN's list. The 2025 third-overall pick has all the tools to become an impactful NHL player, so it makes sense that he is being ranked as one of the best young players in hockey. The 6-foot-1 forward is having a solid start to the 2025-26 season with Djurgardens IF, recording nine goals and 14 points in 23 games thus far.

As for Levshunov, he has picked up the No. 15 spot on THN's rankings. The 20-year-old defenseman has been breaking out for the Blackhawks this season, as he has recorded one goal and 12 points in 23 games.