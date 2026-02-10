3 Blackhawks To Trade & 2 To Extend Before Deadline

When the Chicago Blackhawks resume play following the Olympic break, there won’t be a lot of time left until the NHL Trade Deadline. Lots of teams will be looking to buy players for playoff runs, while others are looking to sell.
In all likelihood, the Blackhawks will be sellers. At 22-26-9, their 53 points have them in 27th place out of 32. The playoffs are mostly out of reach, but adding more future assets to the organization isn’t a bad thing for a team at the tail end of the rebuilding phase.
Whether they are pending unrestricted free agents, pending restricted free agents, or veterans with term who may get shipped out for better returns, the Blackhawks have a handful of players who could be on the move. Some of them, however, may be worth keeping and extending if you take a deep dive.
Trade - Connor Murphy, 32, Defense, UFA
Connor Murphy, shockingly, played more seasons in a Chicago Blackhawks sweater than Marian Hossa. During those years for Murphy, the team has mostly been no good. With failed year after failed year, he never complained or was anything other than a good soldier. Now, it’s time for Murphy to move on and have a chance with a winning program.
In Murphy, a team would be getting a solid defensive defenseman. He can chip in offensively from time to time, but playing hard in a checking role is where he excels. Plenty of teams need a veteran who can be a matchup guy or kill penalties on their bottom-six unit. Murphy will make someone extremely happy if he is moved.
Trade - Nick Foligno, 38, Forward, UFA
Speaking or making people happy, Nick Foligno has made a lot of folks happy over his entire career. No matter where he goes, he brings an honest game with leadership skills that are second to none. He isn’t a Hall of Fame player, but he’s been above average for most of his time.
At this stage of his career, he is looking to add one Stanley Cup before he hangs up the skates. If he wants to chase that dream as soon as this year, the Blackhawks will surely try to get something of value in return. It’s not easy to move a captain, but it could mutually benefit everyone.
Trade - Matt Grzelcyk, 32, Defense, UFA
Lots of Stanley Cup-contending teams like to consider offensive defensemen this time of year. Matt Grzelcyk is not an elite one, but he has some puck skills that could make him a valuable bottom-pair veteran on an elite team.
If a team needed help with a quarterback on their second power play unit, Grzelcyk could jump in and do that. He’s proven that he can still snap it around with elite offensive players.
After starting this season on a PTO, Grzelcyk has played every game for Chicago. If another team gave the Blackhawks an asset for his services down the stretch and into the playoffs, that would be a great look for Kyle Davidson.
Extend - Ilya Mikheyev, 31, Forward, UFA
In the National Hockey League, you need great players to win. Stars that can produce offense at a high level are at a premium, and you can’t win without them. However, you also need players like Ilya Mikheyev.
Mikheyev is one of the best pure penalty killers in the NHL. He is one of Chicago’s keys to their league-leading PK. His speed, tenacity, and commitment to winning hockey make him a very effective player
With a reduced role at even strength and no power-play time, Mikheyev also finds a way to score between 15 and 20 goals a season. That level of depth is needed.
A lot of teams would consider giving up valuable assets for a player like Mikheyev, but would the Blackhawks recoup something as helpful as he is for the young players on the team? There is more value in extending him and allowing him to continue bringing these strengths to a young team.
Extend - Jason Dickinson, 30, Forward, UFA
Like Mikheyev, Jason Dickinson provides a strong two-way game that helps teams win. He also has a veteran leader quality to his personality, which is notable for a team loaded with talent under the age of 24.
Dickinson plays center, which adds to his value. In an ideal situation, he’s on the fourth line. For this current Blackhawks team, he’s the perfect third-line center behind Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar. For now, it makes more sense to extend him so he can keep helping develop others.
It isn't just his leadership off the ice that helps the team. Being a body that can contribute at even strength and on the penalty kill makes it easier for the young guys to be eased into certain roles.
As they move up, he moves down. If he is willing to continue performing in that role, he'd be a great piece to have around for a few more years, as he is just 30 years old.
