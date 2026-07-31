3 Blackhawks Who Will Find It Difficult To Crack Opening Night Lineup

The Chicago Blackhawks have many forwards who are capable of playing in the NHL. Some of them will be out on Opening Night because of the limited space.
The Chicago Blackhawks, for the first time in a while, are going to be a difficult hockey team to make out of camp if you're a bottom-six forward.
This team isn't a lock to get out of the basement of the Central Division, let alone make the playoffs, but the expectation is another year of improvement. The development of their young stars, plus the new additions to the team, will make them much more difficult to beat on a nightly basis.
When it comes to the forward position, additions like Patrick Kane, Roman Kantserov, and Cole Smith, along with a full-time role for Anton Frondell, eliminate multiple spots that might have been available to internal candidates before the off-season moves.
These players, who all played NHL games in 2025-26, are going to find it difficult to crack the lineup because of the team's newest additions:
Andrew Mangiapane
Andrew Mangiapane came to the Chicago Blackhawks in a 2026 trade with the Edmonton Oilers. The Blackhawks had the cap room (and roster space) to take him on to better their return in the deal.
Magiapane ended up playing 10 games down the stretch with Chicago, but the scoring touch that allowed him to score 35 goals back in 2021-22 seems to be completely gone.
If he wants one more attempt to find his game, it may be best for him to get to another team. It doesn't seem like he is in their plans as they create their NHL forward roster, and he is not even the best option as a 13th forward.
The one thing that Mangiapane did in his career was scoring, so if he doesn't bring that as a smaller forward, there isn't another reason that they have to play him.
Jordan Greenway
Jordan Greenway seemed like a good fit for the 4th line when he was first acquired in the Bowen Byram trade. Since then, however, the organization has added more, which makes it look less and less like a guarantee for him.
Playing Ryan Greene is a better idea than Greenway, and they didn't pay Cole Smith to bench him. Greenway is a great candidate to play while Connor Bedard is absent or as a 13th forward rotating in and out in the early going, but there are 12 better forwards on the team when they are fully healthy.
Landon Slaggert
Landon Slaggert is a solid depth piece who can bring a high-energy game with no warning. However, he had a hard time cracking the lineup in 2025-26, and now the team is even better. He is not considered a prospect anymore, and it's hard to imagine that he does enough to force coach Jeff Blashill to play him.
With the team getting stronger and more experienced with every passing day, Slaggert isn't the guy that they are banking on to be an impactful player out of the gate.
What they do have in Landon Slaggert is a forward who has shown a willingness to be that healthy scratch who comes in now and again.
He, like everyone on the list, may make the team out of camp, but dressing on Opening Night is going to be incredibly difficult. Will playing for the Rockford IceHogs be an option for any of them if they clear waivers? Well, that's up to them.
Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay up to date on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting on the article below on THN.com or by creating your own post in our community forum.