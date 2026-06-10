3 Most Tradable Assets For Blackhawks Entering Summer

The Chicago Blackhawks have a handful of tradable assets heading into the 2026 NHL Draft. These 3 are the most desirable.
It is an important off-season for Chicago Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson. They have come in 31st place for two years in a row and will be making a top-four selection in the draft for the fourth year in a row.
Although rebuilds can be painful, and this one has been, they can lead to great success down the road. When the time to strike is there, however, a GM must be ready.
Over the course of the summer, Davidson and the Blackhawks must make moves to improve the team. If they are smart with trades, free agency, and/or the draft, the future's outlook will continue to improve.
If they were to get involved in trades, the Blackhawks certainly have some assets that teams around the league would like. Of them, these three stick out as the most desirable:
4th Overall Pick
If the Blackhawks are going to make a trade for one of those big-time players on the trade block, think Dylan Larkin, Jason Robertson, or Matthew Knies, the conversation may start or end with the 4th overall pick.
It's been a long time since a top-five draft pick was traded in the NHL, but this could be the year if the right deal is presented to Kyle Davidson. Unless they are confident that Ivar Stenberg will fall to them at four, it is worth considering a move.
Any High-End Young Player
There could be players who are traded that are on nobody's radar at this time. Some super-elite stars on other teams could be unhappy in their current situation, which could lead to moves down the road.
If Kyle Davidson ever wanted to make that type of splash, he would likely have to part with more than just elite draft picks. A great young player, think Frank Nazar, Sam Rinzel, or Anton Frondell, may be involved.
Would it be hard to part with young talents like that? Of course it would. However, winning the Stanley Cup is the goal, and you have to make moves that are risky at times to get to that level.
Other Draft Selections
The 2026 4th overall pick isn't the only big-time selection that the Blackhawks own right now. They have three second-round picks this year, which is notable, but they also have seven picks in the first three rounds in 2027. Three of those are in the first round, and two are in the second.
Depending on the trade, the 4th overall pick, a top young player, and one or more of these other draft picks could be included. You have to pay to trade for great players, and these draft selections are notable currency.
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