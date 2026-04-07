4 Blackhawks Thoughts With 4 Games Remaining In 2025-26

"I’d have to be crazy not to," Blashill said on considering five forwards again in 2026-27. "I have no issue with five forwards. It doesn’t matter if it’s a forward or a [defenseman] back there. That doesn’t dictate whether or not you give up shorthanded chances. To me, it’s about the responsibility of the group. What it does is get the puck in Bedsy’s hands, and he’s the guy you want with the puck in his hands."