4 Young Blackhawks Who Can Help Maintain NHL's #1 Penalty Kill

The Chicago Blackhawks are a totally different-looking team than they were a week ago. Ahead of the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, the Hawks moved on from Connor Murphy, Jason Dickinson, Colton Dach, and Nick Foligno.
Entering weekend action, the Blackhawks have the #1 penalty kill in the National Hockey League, converting at 85.9 percent. Now, they have to try to maintain it without some of their best penalty killers. Everyone they traded away played a role on the PK throughout the year.
In the case of Murphy, Dickinson, and Foligno, some of their top and more reliable penalty killers are gone. A handful of players are going to have to step up and take over if they are going to maintain the league’s top PK.
Frank Nazar, Forward
Frank Nazar has had some time as a penalty killer throughout his young career so far, but he is sure to see some more now with there being more room. He has the speed, tenacity, and drive to be great in every situation, which is what a good penalty killer needs.
Frank Nazar has an offensive mindset when he kills penalties, too, but he knows when the right time is to think about a breakout rather than clearing the puck. He is a guy who can jump onto the ice down a man, and create a short-handed chance.
Oliver Moore, Forward
Oliver Moore, like Nazar, has had a sprinkle of moments as a forward on the penalty kill. When you’re drafted in the first round as a forward, you want to be an offensive player in the league because that’s what you’ve been your whole life.
With that said, it’s hard to ignore how Moore’s speed can impact a penalty kill unit. He keeps opposing power plays honest because he has the speed to disrupt what they are doing on zone entries and once they have the puck in deep. Also like Nazar, he’ll be good for a short-handed chance as a result of the speed he possesses from time to time.
Ryan Greene, Forward
Ryan Greene was built to be an NHL penalty killer. He creates a good back check at even strength and on the penalty kill. He will never be in the league with the sole purpose of being a goal scorer or playmaker. It’s his gritty game that makes him valuable.
Of all the young players to crack the lineup this year, Greene is the most prototypical penalty killer among them. With Foligno and Dickinson out, he is the most likely to not only get more PK time but also an advanced role.
Sam Rinzel, Defense
Sam Rinzel is the young defenseman most likely to play more PK minutes in the absence of Connor Murphy. Artyom Levshunov may get there, too, but Rinzel is more likely to get the early crack at it.
Wyatt Kaiser is a young player, too, but he has been a top penalty killer all along. Not much will change for him as he has always been in a solid PK role.
Rinzel is the type of budding defenseman who can kill penalties and run a top power play unit. If he becomes elite at both, a future as the team’s number one defenseman is in the cards. There is a lot of development left to go for him and everyone else, but it’s on the table.
