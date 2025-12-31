5 Best Chicago Blackhawks Players In 2025

2025 is about to come to an end. The calendar year was up and down for the Chicago Blackhawks, but the organization has done a lot of good things that will help them down the road.

It may take a little while longer before they are a contender, but 2026 is going to be a much better calendar year, and the work they put in during 2025 will be a large reason for that.

A lot of players suited up for the Blackhawks during this past year. Some of them were short-term tenures, others are expected to be with the club for a long time. Some of them stood out more than others along the way.

Of every player who put on a Chicago sweater this year, these five stick out the most:

Connor Bedard

Connor Bedard has been sensational for the Chicago Blackhawks this year. He ended 2024-25 playing very well with a new cast of young players around him, and he turned into a superstar at the beginning of the 2025-26 season.

Over the summer, Bedard put in the work. He made sure to improve his skating, which he felt would help him become an overall better player. That has come true.

In the calendar year of 2025, Bedard had 32 goals and 46 assists for 78 points in 75 games played. There was a large jump in production, which paves the way for an even better 2026. In the year 2025, it became clear that Bedard is the star that the Blackhawks hoped he'd become when they selected him first overall.

Spencer Knight

Early in 2025, Spencer Knight was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks in a deal that sent Seth Jones to the Florida Panthers. This was a huge trade for the Blackhawks, as their trajectory as a franchise took a large leap forward.

Knight has turned into one of the best goalies in the NHL. He is unlikely to be an Olympian for Team USA because they are going to go with the three that they brought to the 4-Nations Face-Off, but Knight may be one of the first players called if they need an injury replacement.

You can't win in the NHL without goaltending, and they get that consistently with Knight. Going into 2026, a starting goalie is nothing for management to worry about, and it won't be an issue for a long time.

Ryan Donato

2025 was big for Ryan Donato. At the end of last season, Donato finished off a 31-goal season, which nearly doubled his career high. That earned him a long contract extension with the Blackhawks, something he never expected to get when he first came over.

Now, playing up and down the lineup, Donato plays a very important role on the team. He is a solid veteran player who brings his A-game in all three zones every night. He can score goals, come to the defense of his teammates, and defend.

Donato may never eclipse 30 goals again, but it will never be his role to do so. Helping the young kids by continuing to play the game the right way will provide a service that few others in the organization can do.

Frank Nazar

Besides Connor Bedard, no player in the Blackhawks' organization has risen to the top of the lineup more than Frank Nazar. He still has a long way to go in his development, especially in his finishing touch, but there is clearly a toolbox there that will help him produce for a long time.

To be a second line center, and not because of necessity, because he's earned it, speaks volumes about his compete level and overall skill. Right now, Nazar is the runaway second-best forward on the team.

It will be great for Nazar to continue learning how to score more, but that isn't his entire game. The kid can skate, make passes, and kill penalties with the best of them. He is the only player on the team who is above average on the power play, penalty kill, and at even strength.

Tyler Bertuzzi

Tyler Bertuzzi has had an up-and-down tenure with the Chicago Blackhawks, but his calendar year of 2025 has been solid. He is one of the best goal scorers on the team, and few players in the NHL score on the road more than he does.

Bertuzzi does something special that not every offensive player can do. He goes to the front of the net with regularity and succeeds. He can tip pucks in, bang in rebounds, or have crafty hands in tight. With great playmakers around him to set up plays like that, he takes full advantage.

Expect more of the same from Bertuzzi in 2026. The team is only going to get better around him. His competitive level on every shift will help these young players continue to grow their games.

