4 Blackhawks Who Could Eventually Become Alternate Captains

The important thing is that the guys who can be looked up to act the same whether they are given a letter on their chest or not. That was a common theme when the Blackhawks were in the middle of the dynasty. Marian Hossa, Brent Seabrook, Niklas Hjalmarsson, and Johnny Oduya, among others, were all great leaders, and most of them never had official leadership patches on their jerseys.