4 Blackhawks Who Could Eventually Become Alternate Captains

The Chicago Blackhawks have plenty of young players who could eventually become alternate captains under Connor Bedard.
The Chicago Blackhawks announced that Connor Bedard is the 37th captain in franchise history. He takes over for Nick Foligno, who was traded to the Minnesota Wild at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. Foligno did an incredible job bridging the gap between Jonathan Toews and Connor Bedard, and he should be proud of that.
For Bedard, this is a well-deserved honor. It is also a challenge that will have its hardships as well as triumphs. To help him through the tougher times, there are veterans there who can help. Specifically, Patrick Kane and Tyler Bertuzzi were both announced as alternate captains.
Both Kane and Bertuzzi have been in the NHL for a long time and have shown they can handle the scrutiny that comes with playing in the best league in the world. It makes total sense to have them wear an A.
Although they are the perfect alternate captains under Bedard, they likely won't hold that role for long. Kane is on a two-year deal and is 37 years old. Bertuzzi is 31, but he also only has two years left on his deal.
If these two aren’t back after their contracts expire, the Blackhawks will once again look for new alternate captains under Bedard. The roster could look considerably different by then, but these four players could be in the mix for that job when it comes back around:
Frank Nazar
Frank Nazar is one of the key pillars in the franchise at this time. He has the potential to be a great top-six forward who puts up consequential numbers. Nazar is capable of playing in all situations too, which makes him a coach's dream.
He already seems to be one of the leaders in the locker room. He is great with the media and doesn't shy away from any challenge put in front of him. At some point in time, he will be someone considered for an official leadership role.
Alex Vlasic
Alex Vlasic is the definition of a quiet "lead by example" type of player. He might already have an A if the Blackhawks didn't sign Patrick Kane during the off-season. He is a long-time, tenured Blackhawk now and one of the respected blue liners on the team.
If someone on the team who plays defense is ever going to be at the top of the leadership list, Vlasic is going to be right there.
Bowen Byram
Bowen Byram is also someone who plays defense and could be a leader on the team. He is signed to a lucrative long-term deal, which sometimes forces leadership roles. Byram has been a successful and productive player in the league, and he's learned from some of the league's best players.
It was thought that he could have gotten the second A alongside Patrick Kane, but it makes sense to hold off on that since it's a new team that he doesn't know well yet. Eventually, that's a role he will be considered for.
Anton Frondell
Anton Frondell is still very young and doesn't have many NHL games played yet. Still, he's a player mature beyond his years and has been a leader at every level he's ever played at. Sometimes, you can tell by a prospect's personality if they have a little bit of captain in them. Frondell does.
Down the line, if they ever get to a point where they are rotating the A's between three or four guys, Frondell will be in the mix. He plays a style of game that the organization will want future young prospects to emulate, which is another reason to see him as a leader.
Honorable Mentions
Are there going to be other players who identify themselves as leaders as the years go on? Certainly. Wyatt Kaiser, Sam Rinzel, Ryan Greene, Oliver Moore, and Nick Lardis have all been leaders on teams in the past as well. Although they can rotate A's over the years between multiple guys, there are more leaders than slots.
The important thing is that the guys who can be looked up to act the same whether they are given a letter on their chest or not. That was a common theme when the Blackhawks were in the middle of the dynasty. Marian Hossa, Brent Seabrook, Niklas Hjalmarsson, and Johnny Oduya, among others, were all great leaders, and most of them never had official leadership patches on their jerseys.
All in all, playing the game the right way with maximum effort is the most important thing when you're as talented as these guys are. If they do that, everything will fall into place the way that it needs to in order to become a winning franchise again.
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