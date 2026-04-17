5 Most Important Tasks For Blackhawks Front Office This Off-Season

The Chicago Blackhawks have a very important off-season ahead. They have a few tasks that must be performed.
The Chicago Blackhawks finished the season 29-39-14, which was good for 72 points. Their 31st-place finish makes it four years in a row that they finished in the bottom three, and they will pick in the top four for the same number of years.
Kyle Davidson received a contract extension, which will give him security ahead of the rebuild's next step. Now, it's all about taking the opportunity to use their incredible farm system to put together a winner.
This could end up being the most important summer of the entire project. There are many young players in the organization, and not all of them can be on the NHL roster full-time going forward. Trades and signings must be a part of it.
There is no limit to how many moves a team can make during the off-season, but some are more important than others. These five decisions stick out as the top priorities:
Make a wise decision with their lottery pick
The Chicago Blackhawks are going to pick in the top four. If they're picking fourth, that means that multiple teams below them won lotteries, which is unlikely. Regardless of where they land, however, they have to make a smart decision.
Most believe that Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg will be the first two forwards taken, while Chase Reid and Keaton Verhoeff will be the first two defensemen off the board. Regardless of who the Blackhawks take, they must get them on the best possible development path.
Extend Connor Bedard to a multi-year deal
Connor Bedard is the franchise centerpiece. The Blackhawks were handed a gift when they won the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery, and he has rewarded them by putting in the work to develop into an elite player. There is still even more room for growth, which is what's most impressive about him.
Bedard is a restricted free agent and is in need of a contract extension. He was wise to wait through this year to get it done, because he's proven that he's worth an eight-figure number for a very long time. He will get that.
Although this is a no-brainer, there is always a worry about how long it takes to get done. The Blackhawks must learn from cases like Jeremy Swayman or Luke Hughes, as missing training camp can hinder seasons. The earlier this deal gets done, the better it will be for the team and the player.
Add a high-end top-six forward with NHL experience
The Blackhawks have a lot of great young forwards. A lot of them have the skills necessary to play in the top six. They also have Tyler Bertuzzi, who scored 32 goals, which led the team. This was a career year for Bertuzzi, so they need to add another good top-six forward to the group.
There are going to be some snipers available via a trade (and possibly free agency), and there are some who have had their name out there, but it remains to be seen if they'll actually be moved.
If the Blackhawks want a chance at winning more next season, a high-end talent to play with Bedard is a must. This will also push other guys down the lineup, which can be beneficial to other centers like Anton Frondell or Frank Nazar.
Add a veteran to the defense
The Blackhawks were without Matt Grzelcyk for the last month of the season, which made 24-year-old Alex Vlasic their elder statesman on the blue line.
It might be wise to add another veteran to play with this youth-filled group. Artyom Levshunov, Wyatt Kaiser, and Sam Rinzel could all use another mentor in the room to help them when things get tough.
The Blackhawks may also draft a young defenseman, depending on where things fall, which would make a veteran useful as well. There isn't going to be a world-beater available, but a steady second-pair guy would go a long way.
Be smart with Ilya Mikheyev's pending free agency
The Blackhawks traded Nick Foligno, Connor Murphy, and Jason Dickinson at the deadline. All three of those pending UFAs are going to the playoffs, but it left a leadership hole on the team.
It also left Ily Mikheyev behind as a pending UFA. The Blackhawks tried to get him extended before the deadline, but to no avail. Over the summer, it would be in their best interest to revisit those conversations.
If Mikheyev is willing to sign a two-year deal at a good number, the Blackhawks should not hesitate. Even an overpriced one-year deal would be better than nothing. Mikheyev is one of the best penalty-killing forwards in the NHL, and he does everything you'd expect a bottom-six forward to do on a nightly basis.
Mikheyev, who is a wizard defensively, is also good for 15-20 goals a season with absolutely no power play time. A guy like that is hard to let go of, especially when he's one of your only players with significant NHL experience.
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