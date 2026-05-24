5 Players Outside Top 5 For Blackhawks To Consider Trading Down For

Viggo Bjork is one of those players who may end up being drafted higher than anyone thought, but he is not touted the way that his countryman, Ivar Stenberg, is. Perhaps he should be. At best, he’s still likely to be just the fourth or fifth forward selected, and there are a handful of defensemen to go in the top ten as well. If the Blackhawks wanted Bjork after seeing his SHL, World Junior, and World Championships performances, they probably can’t go down too far.