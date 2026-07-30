6 Former Blackhawks Still Looking For Work As NHL Free Agents

There are a handful of former Chicago Blackhawks players who are still looking for work in the NHL as unrestricted free agents.
The Chicago Blackhawks pretty much have the team right now that they are going to bring to training camp in the fall. There may be a PTO or two, but they mostly have what they want at this stage of the off-season.
With that said, there are a handful of former Blackhawks looking for work before camps begin in September. The Blackhawks are not in the market for most (if any) of these players, but other teams around the league may be interested.
Some of them would be extra players to consider lower in the lineup, and some of them could be everyday contributors if they land in the correct situation.
Philipp Kurashev
Philipp Kurashev had one really good year with the Chicago Blackhawks in Connor Bedard's rookie season, and it's been a struggle for him ever since. After playing out the 2025-26 season with the San Jose Sharks, he is now a free agent looking for work. If he lands a job, he's likely a 13th forward who plays a fair number of games, unless he grabs a full-time job and plays a significant role in someone's bottom six.
Matt Grzelcyk
Last fall, Matt Grzelcyk signed a PTO with the Blackhawks ahead of training camp. Not only did he make the team, but he also played in almost every game that he was available as a veteran blue-line presence. He didn't produce points as well as he did with the Pittsburgh Penguins one year prior, but his role was reduced a lot.
What he did do is show that he belongs in the league still, that he has more to give from the blue line. Someone looking for a veteran body ahead of the season will give Grzelcyk a chance to earn a spot.
Brandon Saad
Brandon Saad was a very important player for the 2013 and 2015 Chicago Blackhawks, who won the Stanley Cup. He isn't that player anymore, but he can be a 13th forward/depth option for any team at this stage.
Saad played in 49 regular-season games for the Vegas Golden Knights in 2025-26 and five in the playoffs. Of course, Vegas went all the way to the Stanley Cup Final but fell just short to the Carolina Hurricanes.
Nick Leddy
Nick Leddy was on the 2013 Stanley Cup champion Blackhawks, and he was a key part early in his career. It feels like he's been in the league for a long time, and that's because he has. At 35 years old, if he finds an NHL home, it will be his 17th season.
Leddy spent the 2025-26 season with the San Jose Sharks, where he dressed for 32 games on a very exciting team. Will they have him back? Or will someone else consider him as a veteran presence?
Adam Boqvist
The Chicago Blackhawks selected Adam Boqvist with the 8th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft. It is a pick they would take back if they could, as multiple elite defensemen were taken after him, but he has managed to stay in the league since then.
He only played in 28 games for the New York Islanders in 2025-26, but now he's looking to find a home for 2026-27. Some time in the AHL may be expected for the 25-year-old, but he is a player motivated to keep his playing career in North America alive.
David Kampf
David Kampf has had an interesting NHL career as a bottom-six center. He could still fill in that role on a team that may be rebuilding its roster.
In 2025-26, Kampf started with the Vancouver Canucks and played in 38 games. He found his way to the Washington Capitals, where he only played in 2 games, giving him 40 games on the year. If there is a team out there looking for a center to act as a placeholder in 2026-27, Kampf could still be had as that type of player.
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