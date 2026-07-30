6 Former Blackhawks Still Looking For Work As NHL Free Agents

Philipp Kurashev had one really good year with the Chicago Blackhawks in Connor Bedard's rookie season, and it's been a struggle for him ever since. After playing out the 2025-26 season with the San Jose Sharks, he is now a free agent looking for work. If he lands a job, he's likely a 13th forward who plays a fair number of games, unless he grabs a full-time job and plays a significant role in someone's bottom six.