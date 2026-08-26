8 Blackhawks Prospects Will Play College Hockey In 2026-27

The Chicago Blackhawks have multiple prospects getting ready for college seasons in 2026-27.
The Chicago Blackhawks have many great prospects in their organization right now. All over the world, they are going to develop in some of the best leagues that hockey has to offer. Many of them are turning pro one way or another, but developmental leagues are going to have plenty of Blackhawks players as well.
One of them is the NCAA. With the new rules that allow CHL players to eventually play college hockey in the United States, there are more elite prospects playing than ever. Heading into 2026-27, 8 Blackhawks prospects are set to join the NCAA ranks.
Among them is Mason West, the prospect made famous by finishing his high school football career before fully committing to hockey. He wanted to match his hockey state championship with Edina High School as the quarterback of the football team. He felt it was his duty as a teammate and member of the community. West accomplished that goal back in November.
On the ice, West finished the season with the Fargo Force of the USHL, where he scored 10 goals and added 15 assists, totaling 25 points in 38 games. Now, he is set to attend Michigan State University.
That Big Ten competition will be perfect for him as he looks to take another step in his development. His hockey skills are elite, but he is a project-type prospect, as there are many steps to be taken in order for him to reach his potential.
At Arizona State, Nathan Behm is going to make his college hockey debut. The 2025 3rd round pick (66th overall) is a forward who put up solid offensive numbers as a member of the WHL's Kamloops Blazers over the last handful of years. Now, he will look to help Arizona State take that next step as a high-end program.
One of the lesser-known programs, St. Thomas, is going to be the home for Blackhawks prospect Ty Henry. Henry, a defenseman who was a 6th-round pick (#163rd overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft, missed the entire 2025-26 season with the Erie Otters due to a bad ankle injury that he sustained during Blackhawks training camp last fall.
Henry didn't get to complete his OHL tenure the way that he would have liked, but a new door is open for him to come back and resume his dream of playing in the NHL with St. Thomas.
The other five are going to be playing in the Hockey East conference. Two of them, Vaclav Nestrasil and Samu Alalauri, are going to do so with the University of Massachusetts.
Nestrasil is a forward who was a first-round pick (25th overall) in the 2025 NHL Draft, and Alalauri is a defenseman who was selected in the third round (66th overall) in the 2026 NHL Draft.
For Nestrasil, this is likely his last year in the NCAA after a strong freshman 2025-26 season. If everything goes well, he will sign with the Chicago Blackhawks after his college season is complete and finish the year in the NHL or AHL.
As for Alalauri, he has a longer path as a freshly drafted freshman. This is going to be his first year in North America, coming over from Finland, so impressing in the NCAA and the World Junior Championships are his current goals for this season.
At Providence College, both John Mustard and Julius Sumpf are going to return for another year, hoping to help the team reach the NCAA Tournament. Mustard, a speedy forward with a great shot, was a 3rd round pick by Chicago (67th overall) in 2024. Sumpf, a two-way-focused forward, was a 4th-round pick (98th overall) in the 2025 NHL Draft.
With their different skill sets, possibly on the same line, Providence has two strong forwards capable of eventually becoming pro hockey players. If the rest of the team matches what they bring to the table, they will be a significant team for the whole season.
It is Boston University that will roster one of Chicago's most intriguing non-pro prospects: Xavier Villeneuve. This is going to be a roster loaded with talent, and Chicago's 2026 second round (34th overall) is going to play a big role in the team's success as a freshman.
Villenueve is a mobile offensive defenseman who can be described as undersized at 5'11" and 163 lbs. He fits the profile of a small, shifty defenseman. That type of player has had tremendous success in the NHL recently, with names like Lane Hutson and Quinn Hughes coming to mind. Will he be quite that good? His ceiling remains to be seen, but the potential to be great is there.
Outside of prospects already drafted, scouts will have their eyes all over the NCAA landscape, as roughly half of the projected first-round picks in 2026-27 are committed to college hockey.
Even Landon DuPont, who many see as the top overall pick in 2027, is taking his talents to Michigan. Other names include Carter Meyer (Boston University), Sammy Nelson (Notre Dame), and Noah Davidson (Boston College).
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