"A Player I Want To Be Like For Sure": Oliver Moore Wants To Emulate Ilya Mikheyev

"Yeah, Mickey’s a dog. He brought it every night," Moore said. "I think he’s definitely an underrated guy on our team. I think that his motor and his compete and drive, it’s all something I want to be and a player I want to be like for sure. Anytime you can have Ilya Mikheyev on your team, your team’s going to be better. He was our best penalty killer all season. I don’t know how many stick-on pucks he had, but it was ridiculous and yeah, just a great guy, too."