Alex Vlasic Nominated For King Clancy Memorial Trophy

The Chicago Blackhawks nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy is Alex Vlasic.
On Friday, the NHL announced the 32 team nominees for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which goes to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.
For the Chicago Blackhawks, defenseman Alex Vlasic is the nominee for the work he does off the ice in the city of Chicago and Illinois.
Each NHL team selected its nominee, and a committee that includes Commissioner Gary Bettman and former winners of the award will select the recipient based on a criteria that includes a nominee's inspiration, involvement, and impact to positively benefit his community.
The selected nominee, in addition to being recognized as a King Clancy Trophy winner, will receive a $25,000 donation to their chosen charity.
This is one of those awards that the sport hands out for being a good person off the ice, which is as honorable as any hockey achievement. Vlasic is certainly worthy of such recognition.
On the ice, he is one of their top shutdown defenders. He also has two goals and 19 assists for 21 points in 77 games played, while facing the opposition's top players every shift he takes.
Earlier in the week, Spencer Knight was chosen by the Chicago chapter of the PHWA as their Masterton Trophy nominee to begin award season. That's two great humans in the Blackhawks dressing room being recognized for different reasons.
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