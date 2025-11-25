Andre Burakovsky Injury Update And More From Blackhawks Practice

The Chicago Blackhawks had an important player return to practice on Tuesday. Andre Burakovsky, who suffered an injury last week against the Seattle Kraken, was out there in a full-contact sweater.

The Blackhawks need to have Burakovsky healthy. He is proving to be a great addition as someone who brings multiple skill sets to the top six. He also has experience winning in the NHL, which makes him that much more valuable for a youth-filled team.

During line rushes, Burakovsky was put right back on the top line with Connor Bedard and Ryan Greene. Two young players with different roles can learn a lot from having a winner like Burakovsky with them on and off the ice. They show no signs of easing him back in after a few games off.

Greene-Bedard-Burakovsky

Moore-Nazar-Bertuzzi

Teravainen-Dickinson-Mikheyev

Dach-Donato-Lafferty

Slaggert

Vlasic-Crevier

Kaiser-Levshunov

Grzelcyk-Murphy

Rinzel

This is the healthiest that the forward group has looked in a few weeks. If they go 11/7 on Wednesday against the Minnesota Wild, they will have to scratch two forwards. Nick Foligno remains out with his hand injury.

Teuvo Teravainen and Matt Grzelcyk were missing from practice on Monday, but those proved to be maintenance days, and they will be ready for the next match. Morning skate on Wednesday will be more conclusive when it comes to these lines, along with roster decisions.

