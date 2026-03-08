Andrew Mangiapane Makes Good First Impression, Including Nice Words About Connor Bedard

Ahead of the trade deadline, Andrew Mangiapane was the one roster player to come to the Chicago Blackhawks. He came with a first-round pick from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for Jason Dickinson and Colton Dach.
Things didn't work out for Mangiapane in Edmonton, and they were desperate to move him for players that better fit what they were trying to do.
With Chicago, Mangiapane has an opportunity to play on a team that doesn't have pressure to win. He does has pressure to keep his NHL career alive, and it's easier to do that on a non-playoff team loaded with young players like the Blackhawks.
Friday's game against the Vancouver Canucks was his first opportunity to suit up in a Chicago sweater. He battled some visa issues after the trade, but he was able to make it in time to participate.
In his first game, following an incredibly crazy time for him, he made a good first impression. He had a couple of scoring chances, three hits, and took a penalty in 8:52 of ice time. Jeff Blashill didn't play him a ton in his first game, but that ice time will only increase as he gets in more games.
"He played 8:52, so he didn't get a ton," Blashill said of Mangiapane's usage. "He got in a tough spot in the second there. There was four-on four, power play, penalty kill. He's not on any of those right now. He did a good job. I thought he showed the tenacity that I think he's gonna have to have to be successful for us."
Mangiapane was a cap-dump. Nobody in the organization thinks he's going to be the 35-goal scorer that he once was with them, but they do think he can do the little things needed to earn himself more work down the line.
Over the course of his career, he has shared a bench with some really good players. Now, he gets to see Connor Bedard up close and personal, and he recognizes that an elite talent is rising.
“I played with him at Worlds a couple of years ago, and it was my first time watching him. He's definitely matured and grown since then. He’s a special player in this league, and you could see it on the ice.”
It sounds like Mangiapane is bought into what the Blackhawks are doing, and that includes the nice words about the superstar in town.
The highlight of Mangiapane's night was very close to being a goal. He made a great play at the net-mouth, and the puck ended up in the net, but the officials ruled that Landon Slaggert kicked it in.
Mangiapane has the tools to be an effective player in the league. If he can defend well enough, he'll continue to get ice time, which will allow him to also be involved on offense. Off the ice, he already fits right in.
Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay up to date on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.