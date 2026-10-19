Anton Frondell’s New Challenge Is The Grind Of A Full NHL Season

The Chicago Blackhawks have a budding star in Anton Frondell. Through the first 9 games of his 2026-27 season, he has 1 goal and 5 assists for 6 points. He is not going to be a point-per-game player as a rookie, in all likelihood, but he can be among the leading rookies in terms of scoring. Frondell has 15 points in 21 games played, going back to his NHL debut late last season. Right now, he has to be considered in the Calder Trophy race for the league's top rookie.