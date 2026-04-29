Anton Frondell’s Play Away From Puck Is Equally Impressive

"[Frondell] looked great," Bedard said of his newest teammate. "Just how he stepped in, obviously the skill’s there and stuff, but just how strong he is. He was playing pro in Sweden, but he’s beaten most NHL players in battles, winning pucks, just the little things, as well as how talented he is. I think he was almost a point per game, and I think he hit 100 posts as well. Just to see him next year after getting a taste of it and getting a summer to get ready, it’s going to be fun."