Anton Frondell Watch Is Officially On For Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Anton Frondell is free to come to the Chicago Blackhawks, as his SHL season has ended.
Anton Frondell's season with Djurgården is finished. They won their first game thanks to his overtime winner, but lost the next two, losing the series in three games.
Frondell already had his entry-level deal with the Chicago Blackhawks signed last summer, so that portion of his process is already done. Now, it's just about getting him to North America and in the lineup for his NHL debut.
Frondell's season in Djurgarden ends with 20 goals and 8 assists for 28 points. For being a teenager in the SHL, a low-scoring league, he had an impressive goal total. His shot is otherworldly, and it will translate to the NHL eventually.
Chicago's top prospect also emphasizes his two-way game, comparing himself to Sasha Barkov of the Florida Panthers. It's a lofty expectation of himself, but confidence is never a negative.
At the World Junior Championships, Frondell was a catalyst in Team Sweden's Gold Medal win. He got his team into the Gold Medal Game with his shootout winner over Finland, and finished the tournament with five goals and three assists for eight points in seven games. He was named to the All-Star team of the tournament and given best forward honors.
The Blackhawks are expected to add Frondell to their lineup in the coming days. They face the Nashville Predators on Sunday afternoon, and then leave for the East Coast for four games after. His first chance to play at the United Center will likely be on March 31st, when they face the Winnipeg Jets.
The Blackhawks selected Frondell with the third overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. With some of the other young players they have in the room, he will fit right in. His game is projected to mesh well with the budding core that Chicago has.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.