Artyom Levshunov Scores In Overtime, Blackhawks Beat Jets 4-3

Chicago Blackhawks
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Oct 16, 2026 3:14 AMPublished Oct 16, 2026 3:14 AM
The Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 on the back of Artyom Levshunov's overtime goal.
CHICAGO - The Chicago Blackhawks came into Thursday night's game against the Winnipeg Jets feeling good about their game. Two nights prior, Connor Bedard returned to the lineup, and that added some juice to the team in a winning effort over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
For a variety of reasons, the Jets came into the 2026-27 season with low expectations from the outside. In their room, however, they didn't see that to be the case. They have shown it on the ice in the early going, too, as they entered the United Center with a 4-1-1 record.
The Blackhawks, for the second game in a row, started off on a good note. While on a 5-on-3 power play, Connor Bedard scored his first goal of the season. It was set up by Patrick Kane, which was a connection that folks have been waiting weeks to see in a game that counts.
With that assist, Patrick Kane passed Phil Housley for the most assists ever by a US born player in the NHL. Of the many impressive milestones that Kane has reached throughout his career, this one shows just how good he has been compared to other top American borns in history.
The game opened up a little bit from there, and Frank Nazar made it 2-0 shortly after. In his return from a two-game suspension, he found some open ice, used his speed to create separation, and sniped one home.
Before two minutes of game clock could go by, Neal Pionk got the Winnipeg Jets on the board with his first of the season. 14 seconds later, Ryan Donato restored the two-goal lead for the Blackhawks. He used incredible patience to eventually get a good shot off for the goal.
That 3-1 score held through the first intermission. In the middle frame, there was only one goal scored, and it was Kyle Connor for the Jets. It wasn't for a lack of chances, but both goalies stood tall.
You knew the Jets would not fly quietly into the night, and they got the equalizer that they were looking for when Alex Iafallo scored. That's back-to-back games in which the Blackhawks blew a 3-1 lead. They overcame it against the Penguins, but they needed a hero again against the Jets.
That hero came in overtime when Artyom Levshunov scored his first of the season. He was set up with a lane to the net thanks to a play made by Patrick Kane and Connor Bedard. Levshunov has been exceptional as an offensive defenseman so far this season, and it continued with this game-winning goal.
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What’s Next For The Blackhawks?
The Chicago Blackhawks will be back in action on Saturday night. Their homestand continues with a match against the Dallas Stars at the United Center.
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