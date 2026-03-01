Arvid Soderblom Earns First Career Shutout, Blackhawks Defeat Mammoth 4-0

The Chicago Blackhawks came into Sunday's match with the Utah Mammoth losers of three straight games going back to before the break.
On Saturday night, they suffered a tough loss at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche. This game was their opportunity to bounce back against another team that's been hot. Since the year flipped to 2026, the Mammoth have been one of the best teams in the NHL.
Depth scoring had been an issue for the Blackhawks, as Connor Bedard and Tyler Bertuzzi were the only ones scoring goals with much regularity.
Things started well for the Blackhawks as they played a good road period to open the game. They were awarded a power play with under a minute remaining, and they took advantage.
Tyler Bertuzzi forced a Utah turnover, and the puck found Teuvo Teravainen at the side of the net. He made it 1-0 with a nice move to find twine.
In the second period, the Blackhawks put a stranglehold on the scoreboard by scoring two goals two minutes apart. First, it was Nick Foligno, followed by Landon Slaggert. This 3-0 lead held through the second intermission.
Early in the third, while on the penalty kill, Teuvo Teravainen scored a short-handed goal to make it 4-0. His second goal of the game was his 8th career short-handed tally, and the first given up by the Mammoth this season.
4-0 stood as the final. Arvid Soderblom earned his first career shutout with the win, making 22 saves. He didn't face a high-volume of shots, but he did make big saves on a handful of high-danger chances. He earned this shutout and played a big role in the team snapping their losing streak.
The Blackhawks completed a game in which they played mostly well from beginning to end. Whether it was their much-needed depth scoring, defending well, or good goaltending, the Blackhawks had one of their best performances in a long time. It's a win to build on in every way.
Watch Every Chicago Goal
What’s Next For The Blackhawks?
Next up for the Blackhawks is the final game of their road trip. They close things out with a Tuesday night visit to Manitoba for a game against Jonathan Toews and the Winnipeg Jets.
Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.