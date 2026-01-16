Bad Special Teams Performance Sinks Blackhawks In 3-1 Loss To Flames

CHICAGO - The Chicago Blackhawks were defeated by the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, only to turn around and play the other team from Alberta, the Calgary Flames, on Thursday.
The Blackhawks came out with a lot more juice in this one. At 2:38 of the first period, Nick Foligno sniped one after receiving a nice pass from Colton Dach to make it 1-0.
Just under a minute later, Yegor Sharangovich scored a power-play goal to tie it up. This was the first power play goal that the Hawks have allowed since December 30th. The penalty kill was 16 for 16 in the last seven games before allowing this Sharangovich goal.
Chicago's power play, much like its penalty kill, is ranked in the NHL's top ten. However, it failed them at 6:05 of the first period, but not because they didn't score.
While Chicago was on the man-advantage, Mikael Backlund took the puck away from Andre Burakovsky in the neutral zone, skated it in for a breakaway, and beat Spencer Knight to give the Flames a 2-1 lead with a short-handed goal.
That would be the end of scoring in the first period. There was also no more scoring in the second period, but there were lots of other extracurricular activities. Just like the first two matches between these two clubs, there was a lot of hitting and fighting.
In the third period, both goalies stood strong, but the Flames hit an empty net goal with 1:01 remaining in the third period. The 3-1 score would hold as the final.
In the NHL, you can't allow a power play goal and a short-handed goal too often and expect to win.
The Blackhawks have been excellent in both departments this season (power play and penalty kill), so they can use that to help them bounce back next time out, but it wasn't good enough in this game.
"We were minus-2 on special teams," said head coach Jeff Blashill. "It's hard to win games in this league without a great amount a firepower when you lose the special teams battle by 2 like that."
Spencer Knight was great in this one. He allowed the two special teams goals to the Flames, but he didn't allow a single goal at even strength. With goaltending like that, you can expect to win more often than not. The team in front of him just let him down.
Watch Every Chicago Goal
What’s Next For The Blackhawks?
The Blackhawks are back in action on Saturday night at the United Center against the Boston Bruins. "The Banner Years" chapter of their centennial season will come to a close in that game, as over 25 alumni who won the Stanley Cup with the team in 2010, 2013, and/or 2015 will be in attendance for the celebration. This will be one of the marquee games of the 2025-26 season.
