Bad Special Teams Performance Sinks Blackhawks In 3-1 Loss To Flames

The Blackhawks are back in action on Saturday night at the United Center against the Boston Bruins. "The Banner Years" chapter of their centennial season will come to a close in that game, as over 25 alumni who won the Stanley Cup with the team in 2010, 2013, and/or 2015 will be in attendance for the celebration. This will be one of the marquee games of the 2025-26 season.